  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Brave Computer Scientists Peered Into The Brains Of Internet Trolls
    by Cristian Danescu-Niculescu-Mizil, Justin Cheng, Michael Bernstein
  2. 2 2
    Rachel Maddow Says She Has Trump’s Tax Returns
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    ‘It’s Because You’re Fat’ — And Other Lies My Doctors Told Me
    by Martina Donkers
  6. 6 6
    Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Town Hall Gets Rowdy After Republican Congressman Tells A Voter To ‘Shut Up’
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Indiana Man Invites Racists To Fund His African Vacation
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

This Grounded Girl Documented Her Dramatic ‘Escape’ From The Bedroom When She Got Locked In

by Penn Collins

March 15, 2017 at 12:10
Copy Link

While it may sound like parents locking their child in a bedroom is something out of a melodramatic YA novel, the truth behind teenage Alexa Pacheco’s incarceration is a little less...sinister. When she was grounded, her parents took the doorknob off the door so they could enter her room. 

What they didn’t consider is, once closed, a door without a doorknob can be pretty tough to open. When Alexa closed her door for privacy, she found she was locked in her room. 

Realizing she had some time on her hands, Alexa turned her struggle into a cinematic short film that featured a soundtrack, black-and-white transitions, some improvised sobbing, and, naturally, a happy ending. 

After receiving positive feedback on Snapchat, she put the film up on Twitter for a broader audience to enjoy. It might not be ready for Sundance just yet, but it’s got all the trappings of indie cinema. 

For your consideration...Alexa’s Struggle

After Alexa tasted sweet freedom, I hope her parents had the sense to put the knob back on the door so she’s not held captive should an actual issue arise in the house. 

 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

This Is What Taking Your City Back Looks Like

“If not us, then who? If not now, then when?” by Kate Ryan
Communities

Former North Carolina Governor Can’t Find A Job Because Of His Anti-Transgender Law

“It’s almost as if I broke a law” by Tod Perry
Design

Nimuno Loops Take Lego Building To The Next Level

You’ll ask yourself: ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
People want their employer to a) treat people well b) support community and c) have integrity in their product https://t.co/iFofbhoxaG
This Grounded Girl Documented Her Dramatic ‘Escape’ From The Bedroom When She Got Locked In
Recent
Oregon Man Wants Congress’ Health Benefits Cut If Trumpcare Passes 24 minutes ago Here Are The Long Odds Of Winning Warren Buffett’s $1MM Perfect Bracket Challenge 24 minutes ago 11 Times Artists Called Out Trump’s Bigotry In The Most Beautiful Way 24 minutes ago No One Understands Why Nordstrom’s Carries Clear-Knee Mom Jeans 34 minutes ago How A Reporter’s Simple Tweet About Cereal Turned Into A Hotly Debated Social Media Firestorm about 1 hour ago 12 Million People Are Going To See Their Credit Scores Rise Without Having To Do A Thing about 2 hours ago This Grounded Girl Documented Her Dramatic ‘Escape’ From The Bedroom When She Got Locked In about 2 hours ago This Is What Taking Your City Back Looks Like about 2 hours ago Former North Carolina Governor Can’t Find A Job Because Of His Anti-Transgender Law about 3 hours ago Nimuno Loops Take Lego Building To The Next Level about 3 hours ago Joe Biden Just Revealed What His Favorite Biden-Obama Bromance Meme Is about 4 hours ago This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017  about 4 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers