  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    This man shuts down the most popular anti-abortion stance with one simple question. 
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4. 4 4
    Not all women want kids, and this comic tells you why that's totally ok.
    by Archit Tripathi
  5. 5 5
    12 'paranoid' thoughts people with depression can have.
    by Juliette Virzi
  6. 6 6
    We co-opted a negative vocabulary because it was convenient. Now, it’s time to recognize why words matter.
    by Ronald F. Day
  7. 7 7
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Disney heir asks company execs to give 50 percent of bonuses to lowest paid employees.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    ‘The Rock Test’ Is A Surprisingly Reliable Tool For Those Concerned About Sexual Harassment
    by Penn Collins
Culture

Hillary Clinton mocked Trump while making an important point about double standards.

by Tod Perry

May 2, 2019 at 10:40
Copy Link
via Rune Hellestad / Getty Images

As someone who came into the White House through the world of business and reality television, Donald Trump has always been held to different standards than traditional politicians.

There have been countless incidents in which Trump’s antics and scandals would have sunk any other politician, but he escapes him because his own party lets him off the hook.

Hillary Clinton made an important point about double standards Wednesday night on “The Rachel Maddow Show”, where she satirically suggested that Democrats should court China’s help in 2020, just like the Republicans did in 2016 with Russia.

“Imagine, Rachel, that you had one of the Democratic nominees for 2020 on your show, and that person said, you know, the only other adversary of ours who is anywhere near as good as the Russians is China,” Clinton told Maddow. “So why should Russia have all the fun? And since Russia is clearly backing Republicans, why don't we ask China to back us?”

“And not only that, China, if you’re listening, why don’t you get Trump’s tax returns?” Clinton continued. “I’m sure our media would richly reward you.”

Clinton was referencing when Trump asked Russia to hack her emails at a July 2016 news conference. 

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” Trump said. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

According to The Mueller Report, within hours of Trump’s request, Russian hackers attempted to go after Clinton’s emails.

Just imagine how Republicans would have reacted if a Democratic candidate for president — let alone Hillary Clinton — would have asked for the help of a hostile foreign power to win an election. They would have been in hysterics. They would have called her treasonous. They would have chanted “Lock her up!” ... or worse.

But with Trump, somehow, it was okay. Unbelievable. 

 

Share image via Health Magazine / Twitter. 

 

Recently on GOOD
Health

12 'paranoid' thoughts people with depression can have.

Depression can create debilitating thoughts.  by Juliette Virzi
The Planet

These are the names and locations of the Top 100 people who are killing the planet.

Stop blaming your neighbors. Real accountability starts up top. by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

‘The Rock Test’ Is A Surprisingly Reliable Tool For Those Concerned About Sexual Harassment

It’s strange advice, but it’s got the stamp of approval from the man himself.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Hillary Clinton mocked Trump while making an important point about double standards.
Recent
For the first time ever, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue will feature a "burkini babe." about 21 hours ago Disney heir asks company execs to give 50 percent of bonuses to lowest paid employees. about 24 hours ago This teacher's viral extra credit questions lure students into a phenomenally humiliating prank. 1 day ago Woman shares the disturbing texts from her abusive ex-husband. 2 days ago Anita Hill got an apology from Joe Biden, now she wants America to get one, too. 2 days ago 12 'paranoid' thoughts people with depression can have. 2 days ago These are the names and locations of the Top 100 people who are killing the planet. 2 days ago ‘The Rock Test’ Is A Surprisingly Reliable Tool For Those Concerned About Sexual Harassment 2 days ago We co-opted a negative vocabulary because it was convenient. Now, it’s time to recognize why words matter. 3 days ago This man shuts down the most popular anti-abortion stance with one simple question.  3 days ago Rabbi who survived synagogue shooting gives a moving tribute to the woman who died protecting him. 3 days ago Republican senator coldly mocks a woman for asking why he wants to kill her by repealing Obamacare.  3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers