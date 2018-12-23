  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    One small construction innovation could drastically reduce global carbon emissions.
    by Rachel Reilich
  2. 2 2
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  3. 3 3
    This YouTuber put henna freckles on her face and it was a complete disaster.
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Inside a mind with social anxiety one hour before a party.
    by Meghan Camello
  5. 5 5
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Trump has quietly started firing servicemembers living with HIV just before the holidays.
    by Lambda Legal
  9. 9 9
    The 5 types of sexist ads that were just banned from UK advertising.
    by Tod Perry
The Planet

Breathe easy, because the hole in the ozone is nearly fully healed.

by Heidi Lux

December 23, 2018 at 13:35
Copy Link

The hole in the ozone layer was at best a reason to not use hairspray, and at worst an indicator of a grizzly future in which all human life is roasted by an angry sun.

But a new study released by the United Nations states that the hole in the ozone could be a thing of the past. The 2018 Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion found that the ozone layer is on the road to recovery, thanks to efforts to repair the damage. It’s now a real possibility that the hole in the ozone could be fully healed within our lifetimes. The report projects that the damage could be reversed by the 2060s, and, in some parts of the world, by 2030.

“For the first time, there are emerging indications that the Antarctic ozone hole has diminished in size and depth since the year 2000,” states the report. “The weight of evidence suggests that the decline in ODS made a substantial contribution to the observed trends.” The hole over Antarctica was first discovered in 1985. The ozone layer over Antarctica is exceptionally thin, and has been gradually shrinking since the early 2000s. In 2018, the hole over Antarctica was nearly 9 million square miles, or, to put it in perspective, an area just smaller than North America.

In the mid-1970s, scientists began to be aware that man-made gasses from chemicals released from aerosol cans, air conditioners, dry-cleaning chemicals, and refrigerators were escaping into the upper atmosphere and wreaking havoc on the ozone layer. These ozone-depleting chemicals are called chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and were pinpointed as the main culprit in the thinning ozone.

In 1987, 46 countries agreed to the Montreal Protocol, which served as an effort to curb the damage on Earth’s delicate atmosphere by globally banning CFCs. According to the recent UN report, “Actions taken under the Montreal Protocol have led to decreases in the atmospheric abundance of controlled ozone-depleting substances (ODSs) and the start of the recovery of the stratospheric ozone.” If the Montreal Protocol had not been enacted, the ozone layer could have been completely destroyed by 2065, nearly the same year it is now projected to fully heal.

The Kigali Amendment was added to the Montreal Protocol in 2016 as a further effort to reduce manmade damage to the environment. The amendment will go into place in 2019 and covers chemicals that replaced chemicals the Montreal Protocol banned. Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) have been used to replace CFCs, and while they do not hurt the ozone layer, they do have greenhouse gas properties much stronger than carbon dioxide. The Kigali Amendment could prevent a global surface temperature increase of 0.2 to 0.4 degree Celsius – a little that goes along way. 

While we still have more work to do in fully rectifying the damage we’ve done to the planet we live on, at least it seems like we’re heading in the right direction.

 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Trump has quietly started firing servicemembers living with HIV just before the holidays.

“Anyone willing to put their life on the line to defend our country deserves respect, not discrimination.” by Lambda Legal
Innovation

This guy built a ‘glitter bomb’ and filmed Amazon thieves getting their just deserts.

The spark(le) of pure genius. by Leo Shvedsky
Lifestyle

Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like

“The Before and After pictures you see on billboards — they’re a lie.” by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Breathe easy, because the hole in the ozone is nearly fully healed.
Recent
An experiment for people who don't understand depression. 8 minutes ago The unexpected thing my psychiatrist did for my anxiety. 13 minutes ago Breathe easy, because the hole in the ozone is nearly fully healed. about 1 hour ago Inside a mind with social anxiety one hour before a party. 2 days ago One small construction innovation could drastically reduce global carbon emissions. 3 days ago Chrissy Teigen found a ridiculously cute way to solve a problem all parents of toddlers face.  3 days ago This YouTuber put henna freckles on her face and it was a complete disaster. 3 days ago Trump has quietly started firing servicemembers living with HIV just before the holidays. 3 days ago This guy built a ‘glitter bomb’ and filmed Amazon thieves getting their just deserts. 3 days ago Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like 4 days ago TOMS is commissioning powerful gun violence murals all across America. 5 days ago The 5 types of sexist ads that were just banned from UK advertising. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers