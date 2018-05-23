Kelsey Darragh Shares ‘15 Realistic Things You Can Do To Help Me Through A Panic Attack’ 

Recently on GOOD
How To Help A Partner Who Hates Their Job You see your partner’s potential, but you’re locked in a conversation that can leave you both feeling trapped.
The NFL Will Fine Players Who Protest During The National Anthem They must show the flag “proper respect.”
Donald Glover Fans Took Over A Pro-Trump Reddit Page, And It Was Beautiful The true Donald is taking his rightful seat at the table.
Trump Looks To Overturn A Ban On ‘Extreme’ Hunting Practices In Alaska The proposal would overturn an Obama-era ban on extreme hunting practices.
A New Project In San Antonio May Become the ‘Latino Highline’ “San Pedro Creek will be a national symbol for Latino and Anglo communities actually coming together to celebrate their shared values, history, and future.”
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy