  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Daughter Explains Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Watching A Man Power-Wash Racist Graffiti Is Ridiculously Satisfying
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Muslim dad’s response to his daughter wanting to remove her hijab goes viral.
    by May Wilkerson
  4. 4 4
    White students asked this African-American student to give up his seat. He trolled them to oblivion.
    by Matt Nedostup
  5. 5 5
    Woman’s viral thread perfectly breaks down how grieving feels over time.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  6. 6 6
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez torches smug Republican who called the Green New Deal ‘elitist.’
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    40 memes that might make you laugh if you have crushing depression.
    by Juliette Virzi
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    16 things people don't realize you're doing because you're emotionally ‘numb.’
    by Juliette Virzi
Innovation

How to socialize a ‘spicy' feral cat.

by Leo Shvedsky

April 2, 2019 at 15:00
Copy Link
Creative Commons/Flatbush Cats YouTube

Have you ever wondered how wild cats and kittens become well-adjusted house cats? It’s about more than just feeding them or being nice humans. 

In this incredible new video from Flatbush Cats, you can view the entire process from rescue to adoption in glorious detail. Along with pulling at your heartstrings, the video has gone viral because it’s a handy, practical guide to dealing with feral cats. 

The biggest takeaway is that it’s all about the hands, both when to use them (feeding newly rescued feral kittens) and when not to (when rescuing them, and when they are still learning to socialize).

You can support the work of Flatbush Cats here.

And follow the adventures of one of the rescued cats, Franny, here.

 

Recently on GOOD
Innovation

McDonald’s says it will stop lobbying against raising the minimum wage.

This is a game changer. by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

Two weeks after the Christchurch massacre, Facebook announces it will block white nationalist posts. 

It’s about time.  by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

A parent asks a mom to donate her breast milk to their hungry toddler. It gets weirder.

Her breast milk, her choice. Let’s get that on a t-shirt. by Irene Fagan Merrow
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
How to socialize a ‘spicy' feral cat.
Recent
Photographs from the edge: Swimming like a Viking and detangling from devices. about 6 hours ago A fashion line just introduced $315 jean panties and people aren’t having it. 1 day ago 40 memes that might make you laugh if you have crushing depression. 4 days ago A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’ 4 days ago Men are statistically riskier drivers. So why do women pay more for car insurance?  4 days ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez torches smug Republican who called the Green New Deal ‘elitist.’ 5 days ago McDonald’s says it will stop lobbying against raising the minimum wage. 5 days ago Two weeks after the Christchurch massacre, Facebook announces it will block white nationalist posts.  6 days ago A parent asks a mom to donate her breast milk to their hungry toddler. It gets weirder. 6 days ago Is ‘special needs’ the new ‘r-word’? 7 days ago Petco just became the first major retailer to ban artificial ingredients in dog and cat food. 7 days ago 10 tricks to appear smart in meetings. 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers