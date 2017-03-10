Recently on GOOD
Boston Mayor Urges Boycott After Gay Veterans Are Banned From St. Patrick's Parade The backlash has been swift and savage in the face of this glaringly homophobic act
Comedian Dave Chappelle Attends Town Hall To Offer Sincere Thoughts On Police Violence He speaks as a neighbor wanting to show ‘local politics reign supreme’ in the Trump era
How To Get Birth Control With Or Without The Affordable Care Act Where there’s a dire need, there’s a way
Man Conducts Remote Interview For The BBC, Then His Kids Barge In And Things Get Hilarious A frantic scramble ensues
Peddling The Illusion of American ‘Good’ vs. Islamic ‘Evil’ To justify our violence, Trump points the finger at religion The way the Western world thinks about religion’s relationship to violence is damaging and wrong
Making Edibles Will Soon Be As Simple As ‘Just Add Weed’ The next wave in the marijuana industry is geared towards the DIY gourmand “It’s cheaper than buying them at the store”
‘Tomboy’ Documentary Shows How Far Women Still Have To Go For Gender Equality In SportsThe Downside Of Getting Rich Quick
