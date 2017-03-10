  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The Oscars Showed Us Why Typography Matters
    by Benjamin Bannister
  3. 3 3
    Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    How The Cool Kids Killed Obama’s Grassroots Movement
    by Kate Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    Twitter Had A Lot Of Fun Making Colorful Comparisons Between Obamacare And The GOP Replacement
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Edward Snowden Thinks The Wikileaks Docs Are Real And Offers His Take On What The ‘Big Deal’ Is
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    There’s Water, Water Everywhere In California. So Why Isn’t The Drought Over?
    by Jordan E. Rosenfeld
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
Design

Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra

by Tod Perry

March 10, 2017 at 11:25
Copy Link

Tibetan Buddhists have a tradition of making elaborate artwork out of colored sand and, upon its completion, blowing it all into a river. The ritual is to show their belief in the transitory nature of life. On the other side of the world, a man in Sweden has created another form of temporary art by making music out of ice. Twenty years ago, Tim Linhart made his first “ICEstrument” on a snowy mountaintop and his obsession led him to create an entire frozen orchestra and chamber hall. 

In Lulea, Sweden, Linhart has made his own igloo concert hall where musicians perform with string and percussion instruments made of ice. One of the major problems with conducting an ice orchestra is that the instruments eventually fall out of tune due to body heat from the performers and audience. This his led Linhart to create a unique venting system in his ice theater that filters the body heat out of the igloo.

Linhart’s ice instruments have a beautiful sound that play on our deep connection to water. “The ice instrument is made of frozen water, we’re made of melted water. And that physical connection opens the door for a spiritual connection,” he says. Linhart believes that his unique artistic endeavor may eventually touch people across the world. “The definition of magic for me is unbelievable, but happening,” he says. “And I think that in the long run is the kaboom possibility for ice music to, really, affect the world.”

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Volunteers Constructed An Entire Community To House Homeless Veterans

The ‘village’ also provides social services and resources for its residents, completely free of charge by Penn Collins
Sports

Random Act Of Sport: NFL Reporter Runs 40-Yard Dash While Wearing Heels

She still beat an NFL prospect. by Penn Collins
Health

We Now Know Why A Town’s Drinking Water Turned This Alarming Shade Of Pink

Residents woke up to this neon surprise and had more than a few questions by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Man with cancer shocked to see comedy show making fun of his hair. But they're paying for it now.… https://t.co/TrkpMmLAOg
Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
Recent
Boston Mayor Urges Boycott After Gay Veterans Are Banned From St. Patrick's Parade 8 minutes ago Comedian Dave Chappelle Attends Town Hall To Offer Sincere Thoughts On Police Violence about 2 hours ago Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra about 2 hours ago How To Get Birth Control With Or Without The Affordable Care Act about 3 hours ago Man Conducts Remote Interview For The BBC, Then His Kids Barge In And Things Get Hilarious about 4 hours ago Peddling The Illusion of American ‘Good’ vs. Islamic ‘Evil’ about 8 hours ago Making Edibles Will Soon Be As Simple As ‘Just Add Weed’ about 21 hours ago Volunteers Constructed An Entire Community To House Homeless Veterans 1 day ago Random Act Of Sport: NFL Reporter Runs 40-Yard Dash While Wearing Heels 1 day ago We Now Know Why A Town’s Drinking Water Turned This Alarming Shade Of Pink 1 day ago
‘Tomboy’ Documentary Shows How Far Women Still Have To Go For Gender Equality In Sports
 1 day ago The Downside Of Getting Rich Quick 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers