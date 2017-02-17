  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Librarians Have A Simple Message For The President Of The United States
    by Kate Ryan
  2. 2 2
    The NFL Used Kiss Cams To Make A Moving Video About Love, Diversity, And Equality
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Here’s What Would Happen To America If Californians Lost Federal Funding
    by Kate Ryan
  4. 4 4
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Kellyanne Conway Denies Sending “Love you” Tweet To White Nationalist
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Overweight
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    How A New Style Of Surfing Relieves Anxiety In Young People
    by Jennifer Purdie
  9. 9 9
    NASA Just Cracked An Embarrassingly Human Problem
    by Kate Ryan
Innovation

A Reporter Turned His War Footage Into A Powerful Message Of Love About Refugees

by Leo Shvedsky

February 17, 2017 at 13:50
Copy Link

Christian Stephen is an award-winning filmmaker who specializes in telling stories from some of the most dangerous places on Earth: Iraq, Afghanistan, Syrian and others.

But one of the regular challenges he faces is getting people to connect with stories that don’t conveniently fit into their viral news feed. On some level, nearly all of us care about the plight of refugees, the costs of war and the need to make our world a better, safer place. But how many of us are willing to get involved to make that change, or even read a story about those who already are?

Stephen says after a recent trip to the frontlines of Northern Iraq, where Kurdish forces are combating ISIS, he wanted to find a new way to tell the story of those escaping the horrors of war. Rather than what he calls the “Hours and hours of adrenaline pummelled footage showing refugee camps, tears, screaming, gunfire, explosions, loss of hope, and a pain throughout the soul,” he knew reaching a different audience meant telling the story differently.

So, he reached out to critically acclaimed musician Ed Harcourt. Fresh off producing his latest album “Furnaces,” Harcourt and Stephen entered into a unique collaboration, creating what on the surface appears to be a standard music video for Harcourt’s song, “You Give Me More Than Love.” But all of the footage comes from Stephen’s deployment to Iraq and focuses on the very human, often uplifting, images of Iraqis attempting to maintain some sense of normalcy in the chaos of the world around them.

Stephen is no stranger to using different storytelling mediums as a way of creating empathy with viewers. Last year, he earned the historic distinction of filming the first virtual reality, 360 film from inside a war zone. That film, “Welcome to Aleppo,” captures images from inside the heart of Syria’s civil war. You can watch that short film on your phone or laptop. But viewing it with a proper VR headset literally makes you feel as if you’ve suddenly dropped into the middle of the conflict – a sensation that is all at once fascinating, terrifying and impossible to ignore.

Both Stephen and Harcourt are hoping their collaboration will help the story of these incredible Iraqi refugees reach more people and get them the hep they so desperately need. In the heat of the controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s travel ban on immigrants from countrires including Iraq, the timing could be right to make a real impact.

“We had separately approached a similar, merciless near-limit of what could be communicated about our brutally dark, yet staggeringly beautiful world,” Stephen said.” This video is a labor of love for us both, and an attempt to communicate the incommunicable. To defy the clinical packaging of a news report, and do our utmost to conjure a more emotive view of the conflict from an atmosphere all too easily relegated to the darkness.” 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Culture

Giphy Teaches Sign Language Through GIFs

Its the fourth most popular language in the U.S. by Tod Perry
Sports

Kobe Bryant’s Former High School Basketball Team Makes Bold Statement Against Discrimination

“As a team we believe in fighting for the rights of all.” 
Culture

Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly

A fine-tuned machine by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Trump humiliates Chris Christie during Valentine's Day dinner. https://t.co/TASJXGL82o https://t.co/SisuPWvz05
A Reporter Turned His War Footage Into A Powerful Message Of Love About Refugees
Recent
This Simple Puzzle Stumped A Man For 10 Years Before He Solved It...With A Little Help about 1 hour ago What The President’s Messy Desk Really Means  about 1 hour ago After 40 Years, This Amazing Singer From Manhattan’s Subways Is Getting His Due about 1 hour ago Trump Humiliates Chris Christie During Valentine’s Day Dinner about 1 hour ago This 15-Year-Old Breaks Boundaries One Eagle Hunt At A Time about 1 hour ago Tidal’s Visual EP ‘17’ Shines A Musical Spotlight On Police Brutality In America about 2 hours ago A Reporter Turned His War Footage Into A Powerful Message Of Love About Refugees about 2 hours ago Giphy Teaches Sign Language Through GIFs about 3 hours ago Kobe Bryant’s Former High School Basketball Team Makes Bold Statement Against Discrimination about 4 hours ago Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly about 4 hours ago When I Realized I Can’t ‘Outsmart’ Mental Illness about 4 hours ago Twitter Reacts To Trump’s ‘Drugs Are Becoming Cheaper Than Candy Bars’ Statement  about 5 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers