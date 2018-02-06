Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet

Trump’s daughter and official White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, is taking heat on social media for a Black History Month tweet. The monthlong awareness is specifically aimed at celebrating contributions made to the country by black Americans, but Ivanka’s tweet calls for equality for “all Americans.” Her comment echoes the conservative motto “All Lives Matter,” which has served to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement.

The tweet was especially tone-deaf because her father rode to the White house by stoking racism and has a long history of bigotry dating back to the 1970s. Trump and his father were sued by the Nixon administration for housing discrimination in 1973.

During his political career, he championed a five-year racist crusade against President Barack Obama, claiming he was born in Kenya. Last year, according to witnesses, he reportedly said that all recent Haitian immigrants to the U.S. “have AIDS” and that Nigerians would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, once they’ve seen the United States.

While Ivanka shouldn’t be judged by the actions of her father, her silence while supporting him makes her appear complicit in his actions. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Ivanka’s tweet:

During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom – and we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 1, 2018

Why should you have to wait until Black History Month to tell us what you "resolve" to do? Show us that January through December. And, if what you say holds any significance or bearing of the truth, then there certainly is no indication that that's part of your father's agenda. — Joan Adrienne (@jadrienne916) February 2, 2018

OK, firstly, it's call Black History Month for a reason, not All American Month. Secondly, do you know the definition of "sojourner"? I'm gonna give you the benefit of the doubt, because if you do and you used it the way you did, you are going to hell. — W Wes Buckingham (@buckingham_w) February 2, 2018

Are you stupid or so tone deaf you don’t realize #BlackHistoryMonth is not about all Americans? It’s says so in the name. It’s Black. History. Month.

You just don’t get it and trying to appropriate it is shameful. — B Upton (@Upton_B9) February 2, 2018

BRUH SHE HIT BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH THAT “ALL LIVES MATTER” — ria (@wowzamydude) February 2, 2018

"During #BlackHistoryMonth... regardless of race..."



It's impressive how you were able to erase Blackness from Black History Month in one sentence — Happened in Florida (@idavidro) February 2, 2018