  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Eli Manning And Odell Beckham Recreated ‘Dirty Dancing’ For A Hilarious Super Bowl Ad
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    The Super Bowl Generates 40 Tons Of Trash. It's Possible None Of It Will Go To A Landfill.
    by Erin Canty
  3. 3 3
    Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Even Casual Fans Can Answer These 5 Football Questions That Jeopardy Contestants Couldn't
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Mental Health Advocate Perfectly Explains Why Depression Makes People Tired
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Michigan State Students Protest In Response To The Handling Of The Larry Nassar Case
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Already, A Growing List Of Eagles Are Refusing A White House Visit
    by Robbie Couch
Communities

Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet

by Tod Perry

February 6, 2018 at 11:30
Copy Link
Photo by Ida Mae Astute, Disney ABC Television Group/Flickr.

Trump’s daughter and official White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, is taking heat on social media for a Black History Month tweet. The monthlong awareness is specifically aimed at celebrating contributions made to the country by black Americans, but Ivanka’s tweet calls for equality for “all Americans.” Her comment echoes the conservative motto “All Lives Matter,” which has served to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement.

The tweet was especially tone-deaf because her father rode to the White house by stoking racism and has a long history of bigotry dating back to the 1970s. Trump and his father were sued by the Nixon administration for housing discrimination in 1973.

During his political career, he championed a five-year racist crusade against President Barack Obama, claiming he was born in Kenya. Last year, according to witnesses, he reportedly said that all recent Haitian immigrants to the U.S. “have AIDS” and that Nigerians would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, once they’ve seen the United States.

While Ivanka shouldn’t be judged by the actions of her father, her silence while supporting him makes her appear complicit in his actions. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Ivanka’s tweet:

 

Share and preview image by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

In The Congo Dreaming Of The NBA

Orlando Magic’s Bismack Biyombo Is Growing Basketball In His Home Country by Laura Kasinof
Communities

On A Theater’s Stage, Inmates Get A Taste of Freedom 

In a ramshackle Lebanese prison, a drama therapy program is making a difference on a national scale.  by Abby Sewell
Communities

Slacktavists Turn Into Activists At These Rowdy Dinner Parties 

Fighting for a cause has never been more fun.   by Jean Trinh
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet
Recent
Donald Trump Jr.’s Typo Has Twitter In Hysterics about 3 hours ago In The Congo Dreaming Of The NBA about 7 hours ago On A Theater’s Stage, Inmates Get A Taste of Freedom  about 7 hours ago Slacktavists Turn Into Activists At These Rowdy Dinner Parties  about 22 hours ago Father’s Reaction To His Daughter’s ‘Lady Issues’ Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons about 23 hours ago Rumored Prince Hologram Fails To Materialize During The Super Bowl Halftime Show  about 24 hours ago New Emails Reveal How The FBI Really Reacted When Trump Fired James Comey 1 day ago Eli Manning And Odell Beckham Recreated ‘Dirty Dancing’ For A Hilarious Super Bowl Ad 1 day ago Already, A Growing List Of Eagles Are Refusing A White House Visit 1 day ago Injured Eagles QB Carson Wentz Sent A Selfless Message To His Replacement Before The Super Bowl 1 day ago America’s Cities Have A Hunger Problem That Can't Be Solved With Food Alone  4 days ago White Supremacists Recruiting On College Campuses Has Hit ‘Unprecedented’ Levels  4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers