Join the 6 million people who have been inspired by this Japanese fisherman’s life advice.

This mild-mannered senator couldn't take anymore of Ted Cruz’s hypocrisy so he went scorched Earth on him. In just 8 hours it became CSPAN’s most popular video from the senate floor.
Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming. “Do I have to change my name if I get married? Call me Shredder.”
Elizabeth Warren will propose a tax on the super-rich to curb inequality. It has worked before and it can work again. Let’s do this.
This server’s response to getting a $0 tip is something everyone should see. “This is why I cry in the shower.”
How do you write an X? Twitter is having a major fight over a controversial handwriting diagram. There are eight ways to do it (some argue nine).
