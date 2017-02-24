In April 2016, then-Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, addressed the North Carolina bathroom bill controversy at a town hall presented by the Today Show. “North Carolina did something that was very strong. And they’re paying a big price. There’s a lot of problems,” Trump said. He then said transgender people should be able to “use the bathroom they feel is appropriate.” He also said he’d allow transgender celebrity, Caitlin Jenner, to use the women’s room at his Trump Tower high-rise.

Jenner later took Trump up on his offer by using a women’s restroom at Trump Tower in a lighthearted Facebook video. “A trans woman in New York, I gotta take a pee. Anyways, Oh my God, Trump International Tower, I love this,” Jenner said in the video. But now, Jenner, a lifelong Republican and Trump supporter, is singing a different tune. On Wednesday, Trump rescinded an Obama-era protection that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity instead of biological sex.

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

On Friday, Jenner posted a video on Twitter addressing transgender children, the Trump order, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “I have a message for the bullies,” Jenner said. “You’re sick. And because you’re weak, you pick on kids, you pick on women or anyone else you think is vulnerable. Apparently, even becoming the Attorney General isn’t enough to cure some people of their insecurities.” She then spoke directly the man she supported, Trump, saying: “From one Republican to another, this is a disaster and you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community...call me.”