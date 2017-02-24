Recently on GOOD
Oakland A's Pitcher Sean Doolittle Frames The Immigration Issue Perfectly In 2015, Doolittle hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for Syrian refugees
Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use The questions often asked of gays read as insulting and absurd when asked of heterosexuals. That speaks volumes.
7-Year-Old Just Presented The Best Argument Against Trump's Wall From the mouths of babes
A Japanese Interpreter Shares The Many Problems One Faces When Translating Donald Trump's Words Japan’s formal language struggles to make sense of Trump’s statements and logical gymnastics.
Merriam-Webster, Sassy As Ever, Tweeted To Kellyanne Conway The Actual Definition Of Feminism Websters defines “feminism” as...

An angry Caitlyn Jenner just called out Trump after "disaster" move on LGBT protections. https://t.co/UuJspMbdHn https://t.co/V3e0fzz5yn
Recent
