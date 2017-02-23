  • Trending
Trump

Apple Stands Up To Trump’s Anti-Transgender Bathroom Policy

by Tod Perry

February 23, 2017 at 14:40
Tim Cook via Twitter

On Wednesday, President Trump rescinded an Obama-era protection that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity instead of biological sex. This change means transgender students must face the indignity of using a restroom which doesn’t reflect their gender, putting them in danger of violence and bullying. The decision is also a major flip-flop for Trump, who previously said he believes transgender people should be able to “use the bathroom they feel is appropriate.”

The decision prompted Apple CEO, Tim Cook, to stand up for the civil rights of transgendered people. “Apple believes everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination,” the company said in a statement. “We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals. We disagree with any effort to limit or rescind their rights and protections.”

via Facebook

This isn’t the first time Apple has voiced opposition to the Trump administration’s discriminatory policies. Last month, Cook spoke out against its Muslim immigration ban saying that immigrants are a vital part of the company’s success. “Steve [Jobs] was the son of an immigrant. Our company has immigrants in it that are key to the innovation of our company,” Cook said. “Our simple view is that Apple would not exist without immigration, so this is a huge issue for us.” 

 

 

 

Apple Stands Up To Trump's Anti-Transgender Bathroom Policy
