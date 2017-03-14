  • Trending
Communities

Town Hall Gets Rowdy After Republican Congressman Tells A Voter To ‘Shut Up’

by Tod Perry

March 14, 2017
Copy Link

In 2009, conservative Tea Party activists crashed Democratic congressional town halls protesting the Affordable Care Act. Now, the reverse is happening with liberal activists packing town halls in conservative districts to prevent the bill from being repealed. These confrontational events have led some Republicans such as Marco Rubio and Cory Gardner to avoid them altogether. That’s why Republican Representative Joe Barton was praised for holding a town hall this week...until he lost his cool.

During the town hall, one constituent asked Barton to join with Representative Jackie Speier to pass the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. This piece of legislation “strengthens the abilities of the federal government, states, law enforcement, and service providers to combat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.” But Barton told the attendee the voted against the original version of the bill because it was a “states’ rights” issue. 

Claiming “states’ rights” is an excuse Republicans have used for decades to get out of passing legislation that protects minorities and women. Seeing the Congressman’s treachery, attendees shouted back at him saying, “It’s violence against women, that’s a national issue. That is an issue that impacts everyone everywhere, not only in this country but everywhere.” The crowd began to turn surly when Barton pointed out a man in the audience and yelled, “You, sir, shut up.” Barton’s decision to bark at one of his constituents turned the crowd into a frenzy. “What is that?” a man shouted, “You don’t tell anybody to shut up!”  

After video of the confrontation surfaced, Twitter isn’t letting Barton off the hook. 

 

 

 

 

Town Hall Gets Rowdy After Republican Congressman Tells A Voter To 'Shut Up'
