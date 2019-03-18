John Oliver got real about his mistakes in publicly shaming Monica Lewinsky.

Recently on GOOD
Ireland’s gay prime minister just beautifully called out Mike Pence’s homophobia to his face. “I stand here as the leader of my country. Flawed and human, but judged by my political actions, not by my sexual orientation.”
A million students took to the streets demanding action on climate change. Here are 18 of their best signs. “Yo mama is so polluted, she’s literally dying. Save Mother Nature.”
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who is supporting him. I’m not crying, you’re crying.
Guy discovers his divorced parents are dating and the internet is thirsty on their behalf. They were divorced for seven years.
White students asked this African-American student to give up his seat. He trolled them to oblivion. These kids are so oblivious to their entitlement.
Why one boss's response to an employee’s mental health request went viral. The response shows the implementation is as important as the policies themselves.
