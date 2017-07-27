Recently on GOOD
-
Lamar Odom Gets Brutally Honest About Addiction, Loss, And Mental Illness The bleak and harrowing essay is titled “Done in the Dark.”
-
This Website Will Tell You If Your Tap Water Could Be Unsafe A database offers information on water quality in all 50 states.
-
How To Watch The Solar Eclipse Without Going Blind Be safe without missing out.
-
Beirut Is Blocking Its World Famous Beaches From The People Who Actually Live There How activists in Beirut are trying to reclaim beaches for the public Private development is diminishing public space.
-
If Football Is Deadly, Why Do We Still Watch? New research finds brain trauma in 87% of players.
-
Graffiti Artists Turned This School Dormitory Into A Work Of Art Before beginning a major renovation, administrators decided to have a little fun. Why can’t every dorm look like this?
Recent
I’m A Dyslexic Educator. I Teach Other Teachers How To Help Kids Like Me Learn In Spite Of ‘Wonder Woman’ Success, Comics Are Still Plagued By Sexism, A Study Reveals Chrissy Teigen Blocked By President Trump On Twitter Sean Hannity Urges People To Attack Jake Tapper On Twitter And It Doesn’t Go As Planned John McCain Returns To Washington To Help Move GOP Health Care Legislation Forward How Trumpcare Would Hurt The President’s Working-Class Base More Than Almost Anyone Else Japanese Lawmakers Move To Reduce The Country’s Suicide Rate By 30% Kevin Durant Donates Amazing Basketball Court To New York City In Problematic Boy Scout Speech, Trump Offends Just About Everyone Roombas Are Measuring Homes In The Hopes Of Selling The Data To Other Companies Circa Survive Guitarist Walks Off Stage To Confront A Man Apparently Sexually Harassing A Woman In The Audience A Former Ball Boy Wants To Turn His Daughter Into The Next Serena Williams
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.