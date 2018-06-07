Recently on GOOD
-
Not One Woman Made This Year’s Forbes ‘100 Highest-Paid Athletes’ List Serena Williams was the only female who made the cut last year.
-
After ‘Star Wars’ Actress Kelly Marie Tran Was Bullied Online, Fans Struck Back With Beautiful Artwork “Star Wars” fans turned negativity into creativity with #FanArtforRose.
-
This Artist Saw A Lack Of Diversity On Gallery Walls. So She Painted Portraits Of Her Queer And Latinx Friends Shizu Saldamando's work spotlights the beauty and dignity of queer people hanging out.
-
Eagles Fans Mysteriously Absent At Trump’s ‘Celebration of America’ No one in Eagles gear knew the name of the team’s quarterback.
-
California's ‘Jungle’ Primary Sets Up Polarized Governor's Race For November The ‘jungle’ primary was meant to provide voters more options; instead it bred more political polarization.
-
New Mexico’s Deb Haaland On Track To Become The First Native American Congresswoman “Our win is a victory for working people, a victory for women, and a victory for everyone who has been sidelined by the billionaire class.”
Recent
Museum Walls Often Exclude Queer Women Of Color, So This Artist Made Portraits Of Her Friends Eagles Fans Mysteriously Absent At Trump’s ‘Celebration of America’ California's ‘Jungle’ Primary Sets Up Polarized Governor's Race For November New Mexico’s Deb Haaland On Track To Become The First Native American Congresswoman The Era Of Electric Planes Is Almost Here Athletes Can Prevent Heat Stroke With This Important First Step Native Superheroes Are The Norm At This All-Indigenous Comics Store Coffee Waste May Become More Valuable Than Coffee Itself Trump’s Desire To Pardon Himself Is A Move Common In Authoritarian Regimes Massive Wildfires Almost Destroyed This Small Town. Now Music Brings The Communty Together. T.J. Oshie’s ‘Good Luck Charm’ In The Stanley Cup Finals Is A 10-Year-Old Girl The 7 Funniest Moments From Jimmy Fallon’s Surprise Speech At The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Graduation
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy