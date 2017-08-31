  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Danica Patrick Confronts Heckling Fans By Responding, ‘I’m A F***ing Person’
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Rafael Eliassen’s Four Powerful Psychological Life Hacks 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Floating Fire Ant Colonies Are Terrifying People In Texas
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Tattoo Artist Helps Bullied Boy By Transforming His Back Brace
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Michael Moore Warns Trump Is ‘On Track’ To Win Re-Election In 2020
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  6. 6 6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Hurricane Harvey Has Dropped So Much Rain, The National Weather Service Had To Make A New Map
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Here’s What Happens When Stores Carry Books By Women, People Of Color — And No One Else
    by Anya Alvarez
Culture

Sen. Kamala Harris Co-Sponsors Bernie Sanders’ Single-Payer Health Care Bill 

by Tod Perry

August 31, 2017 at 16:00
Copy Link
Photos by Scott Pelkey ScottP-Photography/Flickr and Mobilus In Mobili/Flickr.

Over the past few months, there’s been dissension in Democratic ranks. Freshman Sen. Kamala Harris of California has impressed many in the Democratic establishment, fueling rumors of a 2020 presidential run. But that doesn’t sit well with the Bernie Sanders wing of the party. Progressive Democrats have questioned Harris’ ideological purity — specifically, her ties to Wall Street.

On Wednesday, Harris took a big step to win over Sanders supporters by co-sponsoring the Vermont senator’s single-payer health care bill. 

“This is about understanding, again, that health care should be a right, not a privilege. And it’s also about being smart,” Harris told a town hall in Oakland, California. “It is so much better that people have meaningful access to affordable health care at every stage of life, from birth on. Because the alternative is that we as taxpayers otherwise are paying huge amounts of money for them to get their health care in an emergency room. So it’s not only about what is morally and ethically right, it also makes sense from a fiscal standpoint.”

Sanders plans to introduce a bill that would provide Medicare coverage for all Americans. “As a patient, all you need to do is go to the doctor and show your insurance card,” Sanders’ website says. “Bernie’s plan means no more copays, no more deductibles and no more fighting with insurance companies when they fail to pay for charges.”

But, given Republican control of Congress and the White House, its chances of passing anytime soon are slim. 

Share images by Scott Pelkey ScottP-Photography/Flickr and Mobilus In Mobili/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Joel Osteen Can’t Get His Story Straight On Why He Didn’t Offer His Megachurch As A Shelter

He seems to be violating the ninth commandment. by Tod Perry
Education

A New Campaign From An Unlikely Source Helps Remind Troubled Students They’re Not Alone

Students are encouraged to share their private struggles to let others know they’re not alone.  by Penn Collins
Trump

Defense Secretary James Mattis Is Following Trump’s Orders On His Transgender Military Ban

Some saw his recent statement as an act of defiance. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Sen. Kamala Harris Co-Sponsors Bernie Sanders’ Single-Payer Health Care Bill 
Recent
NFL Player Explains Why A White Player Needs To Sit During The National Anthem 14 days ago Keep Tabs On The Hate Groups In Your Area With This Interactive Map  14 days ago Twitter Users Mock Trump’s Ridiculous ‘Blame On Both Sides’ Argument 14 days ago I Walked Past A Confederate Monument For 15 Years And Never Noticed  14 days ago A Gold Medal Olympian Says That Youth Athletes Need To Hear Our Voices 14 days ago This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State 15 days ago A Short History Of Anti-Nazi Imagery In American Comics 15 days ago Strangers Unite To Raise Over $140,000 For An Injured Charlottesville Protestor 15 days ago Chelsea Clinton Calls Out Trump’s Disgusting Whataboutism With An Elie Wiesel Quote 15 days ago LeBron James Calls For Love And Change Following Charlottesville 15 days ago We Saved The Ozone. Here’s How We Can Save Everything Else 15 days ago Obama Responds To Charlottesville With Record-Breaking Tweet 15 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers