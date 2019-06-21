Kamala Harris says her Department of Justice would have ‘no choice’ but to prosecute Trump.

Recently on GOOD
The Supreme Court just ruled that Maryland’s ‘Peace Cross’ can stay on public land. The Court ruled that religious history trumps liberty.
Twitter is losing its mind after a woman brings home a super creepy doll from an antique shop. In horror films, victims always ignore the warning signs.
A scientific study just proved that ‘brain supplements’ are completely useless. Brain supplements are a $5.8 billion bottle of snake oil.
Ex-racists share powerful stories about how and why they changed their minds. “Sesame Street. I'm not even joking … It kind of snowballed from there.”
Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back. Amazon workers rose up to speak truth to power.
The UK just banned sexist ads. It could change the way an entire generation of girls learns to see themselves. Commercials that use gender stereotypes likely to cause harm are now banned in the United Kingdom.
