WARNING: This article contains disturbing illustrations.

A new cartoon by Bruce MacKinnon, published this weekend in the Halifax Chronicle-Herald, has gone viral for being a powerful and disturbing depiction of the Republican Party’s continued support of alleged sexual abusers.

For the past two years, the party has backed politicians who’ve been credibly accused of sexual misconduct, namely Donald Trump and Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore. The Republican Party has continued this trend by supporting supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual abuse by three women, including Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed Kavanaugh attempted to rape her in 1982.

MacKinnon’s cartoon shows a blindfolded Lady Justice being held down on a bed by Republican hands with her mouth covered. The scene is eerily similar to the Kavanaugh’s alleged attack on Ford.

The cartoon has received passionate responses on social media. Some believe it’s a powerful image that accurate skewers the GOP for its continued support of alleged sexual abusers. While others see it as a disturbing image that’s far too intense to be published.

This is one of the most powerful political cartoons I have ever seen. Thank you — nychicali gal (@nychicali_gal) September 30, 2018

This is the most powerful cartoon I've ever seen come from the @chronicleherald. Well done. This one will be remembered. — James S (@rantyravejames) September 30, 2018

The right thing to have been done with a cartoon such as this is to WARN people so they can choose to view or not. This brought back a lot of memories I did not want to revisit, so thanks for that. — Guinevere Renée (@GuinevereRenee) September 30, 2018

It’s completely crass and absolutely tone deaf. — Dr Panda (@ohthatpandatho) October 1, 2018

I would share this as it's very powerful, but I imagine it's also very triggering for some. — Cosette Paneque (@CosettePaneque) September 30, 2018

I get your point but... trigger much? — Sista honey chil (@JLouise05) October 1, 2018

Some believe that the cartoon is powerful because it’s disturbing and that we shouldn’t sugar coat the Republican Party’s disgusting treatment of women who claim to be the victims of sexual violence.

@CH_Cartoon This is disturbing and powerful. Thank you Bruce MacKinnon. — Myra Faye Turner (@msmyrafaye) September 30, 2018

Powerful. And I hope Dr. Ford never sees it. — Janice Braden (@JL_Braden) September 29, 2018

This is disturbing and necessary. Thank you both. I can barely breathe looking at it. — Tish Hawley Brandt (@tishnewyork) September 29, 2018

