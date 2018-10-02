  • Trending
  1
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by GOOD Staff
  2
    YouTube star says she has a right to have sex while breastfeeding. The Internet disagrees.
    by May Wilkerson
  3
    This Republican Senator’s incredible speech on bipartisan responsibility has already been viewed 10 million times.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  5
    I have anxiety and these are the thoughts I have.
    by Leanne Carman
  6
    If Bill and Melinda Gates had a magic wand and could fix any problem, here’s what they’d choose. 
    by Tod Perry
  7
    Twitter troll learns about the history of black cowboys the hard way.
    by Tod Perry
  8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9
    Missouri says nearly 1,300 registered sex offenders have gone missing. How did this happen?
    by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

Disturbing editorial cartoon on Kavanaugh goes viral while generating mixed responses.

by Tod Perry

October 2, 2018 at 11:10
Copy Link
Photo by Emmanuel Huybrechts/Flickr

WARNING: This article contains disturbing illustrations.

A new cartoon by Bruce MacKinnon, published this weekend in the Halifax Chronicle-Herald, has gone viral for being a powerful and disturbing depiction of the Republican Party’s continued support of alleged sexual abusers.

For the past two years, the party has backed politicians who’ve been credibly accused of sexual misconduct, namely Donald Trump and Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore. The Republican Party has continued this trend by supporting supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual abuse by three women, including Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed Kavanaugh attempted to rape her in 1982.

MacKinnon’s cartoon shows a blindfolded Lady Justice being held down on a bed by Republican hands with her mouth covered. The scene is eerily similar to the Kavanaugh’s alleged attack on Ford.

The cartoon has received passionate responses on social media. Some believe it’s a powerful image that accurate skewers the GOP for its continued support of alleged sexual abusers. While others see it as a disturbing image that’s far too intense to be published.

Some believe that the cartoon is powerful because it’s disturbing and that we shouldn’t sugar coat the Republican Party’s disgusting treatment of women who claim to be the victims of sexual violence.

Share image via the Halifax Chronicle-Herald

Slideshow Lifestyle

9 astounding photos this mom took to keep herself calm while giving birth.

Birth is intense. It's also beautiful. by GOOD Staff
Culture

‘Captain America’ has some strong words for Kanye West after his ridiculous ‘abolish the 13th amendment’ tweet.

The 13th amendment abolished slavery. by Tod Perry
Slideshow Lifestyle

6 comics that highlight the tiny, important details in long-term relationships.

“​Their love knows no bounds (or personal space).” by GOOD Staff
Disturbing editorial cartoon on Kavanaugh goes viral while generating mixed responses.
