Culture

Kristen Bell Shares Relationship Advice She’s Learned Over 11 Years With Dax Shepard

by Tod Perry

February 16, 2018 at 12:20
Photo by minglemediatv/Flickr.

THE GOOD NEWS:

Bell and Shepard have battled fame and mental health issues, and now, they’re sharing what they’ve learned.

 

 

Keeping a healthy relationship going in Hollywood for over 11 years seems like an eternity. But actors Kristen Bell (“Frozen,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) and Dax Shepard (“CHIPS,” “Idiocracy”) have managed to create a happy marriage despite some monumental challenges.

Navigating the turbulent tides of Hollywood as a couple is tough, but Bell and Shepard, parents of two, have had to face even deeper issues. Bell opened up about battling depression and anxiety since she was a teenager, and Shepard has overcome addiction issues he’s attributed to being molested as a child.

So when Bell received a letter from a “nice man” asking her to write a note to his friends who were getting married, she originally considered writing a congratulations note. But then, she thought to herself, “‘Kristen! Wait! You are an old married woman, shouldn’t you have some wisdom to share?!’” she wrote on Instagram.

So, instead, she shared what she calls an “A-Z of how @daxshepard and I keep our relationship healthy.” 

On Valentine’s Day, she shared these words of wisdom:

 

Share image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images and Kristen Bell/Instagram.

Kristen Bell Shares Relationship Advice She's Learned Over 11 Years With Dax Shepard
