Trump

Here’s What Really Happened In Sweden Last Night

February 19, 2017 at 1:55
Copy Link
Abba knows what happened last night

First, this might be the rare American blog post ever about Sweden that won’t have some lame Ikea joke (though we can’t resist a picture of Abba). Second, it will likely be the only story that will provide a somewhat accurate answer to Donald Trump’s bizarre claim at a recent rally in Florida—one that spiraled into an embarrassing global headscratcher: “What happened last night in Sweden?”

It seems not even the Swedes are quite sure. The country’s Twitter account is run by a series of volunteer citizens, and it appears Emma, a librarian, was the lucky one on Twitter duty when Trump’s ominous suggestions of tragedy hit the @Sweden feed. 


We can’t say for sure what Trump was referring to, but we can say what likely happened in Sweden last night, as it does just about every day: it upheld a series of progressive policies for its citizens, including: 

  • A woman’s right to choose
  • Three months paid parental leave for each parent 
  • Proudly remains a “feminist government”
  • Used architecture and design to combat climate change

So this is just a peek at what happened in Sweden, as it does every day. For more on that—and what we could aspire to get, and maybe even demand to happen here, go to the country’s website. 

