Recently on GOOD
What We Can Learn From This Shameful Anniversary In American History “We could start to round up Muslims in great numbers as we did with the Japanese” A different era—and dangerous outcome—of bigotry and “fake news”
The Solution To Donald Trump Isn’t Impeachment There’s a better, smarter, long term stategy
New Browser Extension Turns Trump’s Tweets Into A Child’s Scribble They make more sense written in crayon
We Need Climate Disobedience Now—Here’s How To Get Away With It A jury just decided that avoiding climate cataclysm is more important than enforcing the letter of the law
Infographic: Why The Media Isn’t The “Enemy” How reporters around the world risk their lives for the truth Global press freedom is down, journalist deaths are up
Illamasqua Asks Trump Supporters Not To Buy Its Products “We will all go down in history for challenging fascism”
What happened last night in Sweden? It's what happens every day that will outrage Trump: https://t.co/EZgmu64Ow2… https://t.co/iMHjQtEnhn
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.