Lifestyle

Librarians are sounding off on annoying customers and it’s awesome hearing them vent. 

by Tod Perry

March 5, 2019 at 9:50
Copy Link
via Brennan / Twitter

Customer service jobs always come with headaches. Servers complain about picky customers or those who don’t tip. Salespeople get frustrated by looky-loos who take up all their time and don’t buy anything.

And everyone hates the people who come stomping into the store demanding to “talk to your manager.”

A recent viral thread on Twitter shows that even librarians get fed up, too. @Metafrantic, a self-described “aspiring librarian,” started it by pointing out the specific type of customer who drives them nuts: people who don’t know the title of the book they’re looking for. 

Evidently, among librarians, customers who can only describe the book they’re looking for by its size and color are more common than “Twilight” rip-offs in the Romance section.

It happens in other countries, too.

People who have worked in libraries and bookstores got the joke and shared their customer service stories.

Share image by Brennan / Flickr and Terra Two Fux / Twitter

