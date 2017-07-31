Education and Technology:
Design

World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Is Both Awesome And Terrifying

by Kate Ryan

July 31, 2017 at 14:40
Copy Link
Image via KEYSTONE Video/YouTube.

With the recent opening of its Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge, Switzerland has accomplished quite a few feats. For one, it now has the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world (according to Zermatt Tourism, anyway). It cut the commute time between two sides of the valley from four hours to 10 minutes. And it’s sure to terrify anyone who’s brave enough to walk across it.

At 1,621 feet, the bridge is about 200 feet longer than the Empire State Building is tall. And while you’re taking the long walk across it, you can get a stunning view of the Matterhorn and Weisshorn peaks, as well as the Bernese Alps. The bridge was originally conceived to replace an old suspension bridge damaged by rocks. At 279 feet above the ground at its highest point, sliding rocks won’t be a problem for this new bridge, but those afraid of heights might have to make some alterations to their travel plans. Or, as one spokesperson told CNN, you could always close your eyes and grab hold of the braver person in front of you. With a grated walkway, you can see straight down to the valley below — if you dare. 

Check out a video of this spectacular feat of engineering here.

Share image via KEYSTONE Video/YouTube.

