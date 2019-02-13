  • Trending
Ted Cruz’s ridiculous ‘El Chapo’ idea is being ridiculed by everyone.

by Tod Perry

February 13, 2019 at 14:30
Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Two countries have already said they’re not going to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the United States and Mexico. So Senator Ted Cruz from Texas has proposed another way to wall funding: make Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pay for it.

The Sinaloa drug cartel leader was convicted on ten counts on Tuesday, including engaging in a criminal enterprise. The U.S. government plans to seek a forfeiture judgment for the property Guzman gained from drug trafficking which is believed to be worth over $14 million.

Back in 2017, Cruz introduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order Act which would use any “illegally obtained profits resulting from any criminal drug trafficking enterprise led by Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera” for the purpose of securing the border.

In light of the fact that it appears Donald Trump won’t be getting any funding from Congress to build his wall, Cruz has called for Congress to consider the act once again. 

(NOTE: The oddly-worded act is an acronym for “El Chapo.”)

Even Trump’s reaction was like “Thanks, but no thanks.”

One of the major reasons Republicans are calling for a wall is to prevent drug trafficking. However, “El Chapo’s” trial illustrated how a border wall would be ineffective at stopping the flow of illegal drugs from Mexico. 

Under Guzman’s guidance, the Sinaloa cartel smuggled drugs into the U.S.  by plane, train, automobile, submarine, boat, tunnel, and fake jalapeno cans — not by running across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ted Cruz’s plan to “Build a wall and make ‘El Chapo’ pay for it” is getting ridiculed on Twitter, mostly because a wall wouldn’t have done anything to stop the drug kingpin from smuggling his goods into the U.S.

