Recently on GOOD
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s viral video on government corruption just made history. It’s already the most viewed political video in Twitter history.
Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name. This woman is toatlly deserving of all the name-shaming she can get.
This company is making Valentine’s Day eCards for people in prison. Would you send a Valentine’s Day card to an inmate?
Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes. A British shopper took to the store’s Facebook page to lambaste the chain’s tiny sizes.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy