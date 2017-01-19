  • Trending
This Dating App Might Be Your Last Chance To Flee Trump’s America

by Eric Sasson

January 19, 2017 at 16:00
Copy Link

If you run in certain political circles, you may have heard that doomsday is nigh. On Friday, in fact. And after what has been the nastiest, most surreal presidential transition period ever, your hypothetical conversations about moving to Trudeau Country after Trump's election have potentially become much more real—and much more urgent.

The problem, aside from obvious complications involved with uprooting your entire life, is that becoming a Canadian citizen isn't exactly as easy as finding a nice apartment in Vancouver and relearning how to pronounce “sorry.”

Enter Maple Match. Founded in May 2016 by Austin-based entrepreneur Joe Goldman, Maple Match promises to “Make Dating Great Again” by pairing Trump-fearing American citizens with Canadians for possible love connections. Within a week of launch, 13,000 people signed up, despite the fact that the app didn't officially launch until November. The night following the election, enrollment doubled almost overnight.

Much like Tinder and other dating apps, you can use Maple Match to create a profile, upload pics of yourself, and then to browse through the profiles of potential matches. Unlike other apps, though, you’re able to choose your “desired citizenship” and answer questions about your feelings about gender roles, abortion, and guns—as well as the seemingly rhetorical, “Would you ever date someone who was voting for Donald Trump for president?” Considering that back in May, the site's objective was to “make it easy for Americans to find the ideal Canadian partner to save them from the unfathomable horror of a Trump presidency,” I think it's safe to say there’s only one right answer to that question for most users.

There’s only one right way to answer when Maple Match asks, ‘Would you ever date someone who was voting for Donald Trump?’

I myself joined a few weeks ago. And while I haven't had any conversation worthy of a one-way flight to Toronto or Edmonton yet (nor do I really think abandoning ship is the right move), I can say that the Canucks' reputation for being friendly and polite remains very much intact.

So while you're out there doing your part for The Resistancecalling your representatives in Congress, signing petitions, and/or marching in one of the hundreds of protestss planned across the country this weekend—know that if all else fails, Maple Match might just have your back. Although do keep in mind—marrying a Canadian doesn't automatically grant you Canadian citizenship. You will still have to apply for permission. Sorry about that, eh?

