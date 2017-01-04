A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
-
Is This New Toy Is A Weapon In Parents’ Fight Against Childhood Obesity? 20% of kids’ playtime is spent using electronic devices.
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: Get The Lady Tigers To Chicago Here’s how you can help this inner-city softball team have the experience of a lifetime
-
Scientists Discovered A New State Of Water, Proving How Much We Still Don’t Know It has a mysterious fourth state that we’d never seen before
-
The Gender Gap Is Closing In Youth Sports, But There’s One Big Problem How school segregation impacts opportunities for kids in sports
-
Random Act of Sport: Boy Saves Twin Brother With Heroic Feat Of Baby Strength Watch out for falling furniture
-
Celebrity Booted From Ellen's Show After Making Homophobic Remarks The singer’s attempt to defend her remarks backfired enormously
Live Well. Do Good.
An entirely new physical state of water was just discovered. https://t.co/zIDtLLtwhv https://t.co/nBUtI3MsSK
Recent
Is This New Toy Is A Weapon In Parents’ Fight Against Childhood Obesity? Marine Offers An Emotional Response After His Daughter Asked For A Gay Pride Flag Worthy Cause Countdown: Get The Lady Tigers To Chicago Scientists Discovered A New State Of Water, Proving How Much We Still Don’t Know The Gender Gap Is Closing In Youth Sports, But There’s One Big Problem Random Act of Sport: Boy Saves Twin Brother With Heroic Feat Of Baby Strength Celebrity Booted From Ellen's Show After Making Homophobic Remarks Dan Rather Has A Message For Journalists Normalizing Trump’s Lies Tesco Eliminates ‘Pink Tax’ On Razors Finland Experiments With The Universal Basic Income Mapping The Koch Brothers’ Influence Over Trump’s Environmental Policies Retired Boxing Star Opens About His Post-Career Battle With Depression
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.