Recently on GOOD
-
Community Activists Stop Cleveland Cavaliers Stadium Organization demanded $88 million in funding go to education and unemployment.
-
Cubs Manager Thinks ‘Kids Should Play Every Sport’ And Fight ‘Specialization’ “I prefer the liberal arts of everything,” said the former three-sport athlete.
-
Netflix Teamed Up With A Pot Dispensary To Create 12 Weed Strains Based On Its Shows They sold so much that this is likely to be the start of something.
-
Finally, Inmates Won’t Have To Pay For Tampons In Prison Our tax laws still classify tampons and other feminine hygiene products as “luxury products.”
-
University Retires Native American “War Chant” From All Events The decision follows the retirement of mascot Chief Illiniwek 10 years ago.
-
A Seattle Dad Is Working To Pay Off The School Lunch Debt Of Every Kid In Washington A little help from John Legend never hurts, either.
Recent
Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue 80% Of America's Teachers Are White NFL Player Explains Why A White Player Needs To Sit During The National Anthem Keep Tabs On The Hate Groups In Your Area With This Interactive Map Twitter Users Mock Trump’s Ridiculous ‘Blame On Both Sides’ Argument I Walked Past A Confederate Monument For 15 Years And Never Noticed A Gold Medal Olympian Says That Youth Athletes Need To Hear Our Voices This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State A Short History Of Anti-Nazi Imagery In American Comics Strangers Unite To Raise Over $140,000 For An Injured Charlottesville Protestor Chelsea Clinton Calls Out Trump’s Disgusting Whataboutism With An Elie Wiesel Quote
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.