Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

As Democrats try to reverse transgender military ban, trans military heroes speak out

"Leadership has no gender.”

transgender, military, ban, heroes, executive order, trump

There are transgender heroes in all branches of the armed forces.

commons.wikimedia.org
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanMay 27, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

When Executive Order 14183 was signed into existence this past January, it banned any military personnel who identified as transgender from service. Though it was initially blocked a few months later, on May 6 the Supreme Court ruled that the ban could continue. As the Military Timesshared on May 15, “The Defense Department will begin screening troops for gender dysphoria during their routine physicals in an effort to boot transgender service members from the armed forces.” But it appears Democrats in the House of Representatives are now attempting to reverse the ban once more. The new proposed ruling, as Military Times shared in another article, “would bar the defense secretary from separating any member of the armed forces on the basis of gender identity, including a diagnosis or potential diagnosis of gender dysphoria.’” It would also approve health care for transgender individuals in the military.

There are approximately 4200 transgender individuals currently in the military who want an opportunity to serve their country and have been “serving honorably in the military and have been doing so for years,” according to Advocates for Trans Equality (A4TE). Several thousand more are veterans with families. Amidst the turmoil in the government, countless transgender military personnel have continued to speak out, many of them decorated and high-ranking.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Among them is Colonel Bree Fram of the Space Force who, according to MSNBC, is “the first trans woman promoted to Colonel and one of the highest ranking trans officers in our military 22 years of service.” Fram is also the editor of two books on transgender military service and shares regular listings of decorated trans military personnel on her Instagram.

In another interview with MSNBC, Fram noted:

When things are said that are factually untrue, we have an obligation to talk about those things. And if there's one thing I would like to note is that when I or anyone else shows up and we do our duty, we wear a uniform, and the first thing that anyone notices about any of us when we walk into the room are the credentials and the responsibility and the capability that that uniform shows. It shows that we have hit those gates over the course of our career. It shows that we have become advanced war fighters in the skill sets that we've developed. And so when I walk into a room, the first thing they see is a colonel. They see that rank. They do not see a transgender person.

Commander Emily Shilling, of the U.S. Navy is a "decorated Navy pilot with over 60 combat missions and high-risk work as a test pilot," according to PBS. She was among those named as a plaintiff in the first case suing against Trump’s 2025 Executive Order. In a recent interview with Politico, Shilling shared that she feels the ban is “devastating”:

It’s not only devastating to the trans individual, but to all their friends and their allies. Studies have shown that the mass majority of our youth support the LGBT community, and are they going to want to work or serve for an organization that doesn’t reflect those values? I got called to the Navy because the motto at the time when I joined was, “A global force for good,” and I truly believed that, and I’m very proud of the service that I’ve done. In my entire adult life I’ve encouraged my kids to go into the military. When I’ve talked to people, I’ve told them that they’ve given me so much, and I’m such a better person for having served. At this moment I can’t give that advice [in] good conscience, and I truly hope, and I choose to hope and believe that our military will prevail in the end, and we will show what honor and courage and commitment look like, and we will stay true to our values, and we will be a service worth serving for.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Paulo Bautista is a naval intelligence analyst who transitioned before entering the military. “I earned to wear this uniform rightfully, with HONOR, COURAGE, AND COMMITMENT. No one can take that away from me,” he wrote on Instagram. Bautista also mentors other transgender people who aspire to military service, according to People. “'These kids could be our next president, they could be the next general, and now we’re losing that opportunity because of this,'” he told the magazine.“'To me it’s bigotry, and unnecessary.'”

Army Reserve Second Lieutenant Nicolas Talbott was also among those who sued Trump this year. “When you put on the uniform, differences fall away and what matters is your ability to do the job,” Talbott toldGLAD Law. “Every individual must meet the same objective and rigorous qualifications in order to serve. It has been my dream and my goal to serve my country for as long as I can remember. My being transgender has no bearing on my dedication to the mission, my commitment to my unit, or my ability to perform my duties in accordance with the high standards expected of me and every servicemember.”

These individuals are among the many who have spoken up against the ban, and rightfully so. The ban is not only patently discriminatory, dehumanizing, and destructive, it’s also not rooted in any real evidence of any kind, and could potentially cost the government nearly $1B.

The first time President Trump attempted a transgender military ban in 2017, it was reported that action of that nature could actually cost the government some $960M, especially when it comes to recruiting and training cisgender individuals who would potentially replace their transgender predecessors, particularly those highly ranked. Additionally, according to a study completed by the RAND Corporation that was commissioned by the Department of Defense in 2018, “The data indicated that there has been no significant effect of openly serving transgender service members on cohesion, operational effectiveness, or readiness” in the military. Another study from 2020 showed banning transgender individuals would actually impair the military. Plus, transgender medical care currently costs the military $5.2M per year, a small fraction of what in the past has been its $50B budget. Yet on “medication for service members with erectile dysfunction,” according to Newsweek, the military spends $42M on Viagra alone.

It’s worth noting, too, that veteran military leaders have a history of supporting transgender individuals in the military. Upon Trump’s first attempt to ban transgender individuals from the military in 2017, a collection of 56 “generals and admirals from every branch of the U.S. military” spoke out against the action, in a letter published in TIME Magazine:

“This proposed ban, if implemented, would cause significant disruptions, deprive the military of mission-critical talent, and compromise the integrity of transgender troops who would be forced to live a lie, as well as non-transgender peers who would be forced to choose between reporting their comrades or disobeying policy…Patriotic transgender Americans who are serving—and who want to serve—must not be dismissed, deprived of medically necessary health care, or forced to compromise their integrity or hide their identity.”

As the House Democrats move forward, success is not guaranteed. However, if they advocate for a transgender military personnel in the forthcoming debate of the defense authorization bill, Military Timesshares, there may be an opportunity, especially since “committee leaders often prefer to avoid controversial social issues in favor of a bipartisan final bill.” We’ll have to wait and see.

militarytranstrans military personneltransgender military bantrumphouse democratsheroesequalitytransgender equalitytransgender rightstransgender

The Latest

transgender, military, ban, heroes, executive order, trump
Heroes

As Democrats try to reverse transgender military ban, trans military heroes speak out

rush, ll cool j, geddy lee, public enemy, neil peart
Culture

Rush's weirdest moment isn't prog-rock. It's rapping inspired by LL Cool J and Public Enemy

workplace revenge, layoffs, fired from job, reddit revenge story, professional boundaries, av setup, petty revenge, quitting story, boss regret, employee loyalty
Past Events

Her boss told her to “take everything that’s yours.” So she did—and it wrecked the company.

historical photos, artificial intelligence, animation, colorizing, emotional history, artists
History

Artist transforms 200-year-old images of Native Americans into incredibly lifelike videos

More For You

transgender, trans flag, drag, activism, environment, action, el capitan, yosemite

"We can only make progress when we embrace diversity, not erase it.”

Mitchell Overton, via "Trans is Natural"

Environmental activists made a massive statement of transgender support on one of America's natural wonders

As a drag artist and activist for environmental and LGBTQ+ causes, Pattie Gonia has proved in the last few years that she’s a force to be reckoned with. Whether she’s performing in drag with cellist Yo-Yo Ma to underscore the effects of climate change on Alaska's Exit Glacier, making space for LGBTQ+ communities in national parks by hosting Pride at Yosemite for its employees, or being named one of the 33 “Agents of Change Striving to Make Our World a Better Place” by National Geographic, Pattie has dedicated herself to LGBTQ+ visibility and activism in the outdoors. Her most recent effort is a continuation of that.

Pattie Gonia and “a coalition of transgender, queer, and ally climbers,” recently climbed Yosemite’s famed El Capitan–which “is known as the mecca of modern rock climbing,” according to the park–in support of trans rights. Though the view is one of the park's most famous, it's also extremely difficult, and thousands of feet from the ground. Pattie and team hung up a 55-foot by-35-foot trans flag, “the largest trans flag ever to be flown in a national park,” Pattie said, “and unfurled it on the side of El Cap to prove a point: that trans is natural.”

Keep ReadingShow less
snake bite, venom, antivenom, self-experimentation, scientific study

Tim Friede survived 200 snake bites and 700 venom injections.

Photo credit: Canva/Wikimedia Commons

A man willingly got bitten by 200 different snakes to save lives

For 18 years, Tim Friede has been on a mission to find a way to create something that would change the world: a universal antivenom for all snake bites. With 10% of snakes being venomous and 144,000 deaths by snake bites happening every year, Friede took drastic measures by allowing himself to be bitten 200 times by venomous snakes and injecting himself with snake venom 700 times. Fortunately, his consistent personal sacrifice looks to be paying off.

After showing his research and snake bites on YouTube, Friede was contacted by Dr. Jacob Glanville, chief executive of biotech company Centivax.

Keep ReadingShow less
blended families, adoption story, foster care, parenting inspiration, TikTok parenting, family love, child adoption, heartfelt stories, family reunification, overcoming adversity, parenting journey, family values, emotional parenting story, viral parenting story

Representative Image: One family made a bold choice to break a cycle for their newest family member.

RDNE Stock Project

Woman learns husband’s ex-wife’s baby is going to foster care, makes heart-melting choice

Blending families is never easy, especially when everyone comes from different backgrounds, but love and care can make all the difference. For Christie Werts, her journey is a testament to this, as reported by The Daily Mail. Christie, who grew up in foster care, found a new beginning with her husband, Wesley. Already a mother of two, she joined Wesley and his two children to create a loving family of six. But life had even more in store for them—a new member was about to join their family, needing just as much love and warmth.

Representative Image: It take a special kind of heart to make room for a seventh child Canva

Keep ReadingShow less
heroes, conquering fear, fear of heights, police, heroic feat

Officer Eric Robbins had to get past a great fear in order to save a child from falling 20 to 30 feet.

Photo credit: @6abc/Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Philadelphia policeman overcomes his extreme fear of heights to save a child's life

When Philadelphia police officer Eric Robbins responded to a 9-1-1 call, he didn’t know he’d be facing his worst fear. Neighbors called the police to report that a five-year-old boy was on the top of the roof of his family’s house. With the child’s parents unaware that their young son was standing at the edge of their second story rooftop, Robbins knew he had to take action.

However, there was one problem: Officer Robbins was deathly afraid of heights.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gary the cat, pets, hiking, outdoors, nature

Gary is the Internet's most famous adventure cat.

Photo credit: James Eastham (with comments from Instagram)

Meet Gary, the Internet's most famous and adorable adventure cat

Any time my wife and I take our furry little feline, Tony, on a stroller ride through our downtown square, we’re mobbed with smiling children and laughing old ladies and confused college dudes rolling their eyes. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be James Eastham: proud guardian of Gary, the 10-year-old domestic longhair who’s become Internet-famous for his adorable outdoor adventures. Together, they’ve amassed over 600,000 loyal Instagram followers, who flock to their catalog-worthy photos of hiking, skiing, and paddling excursions around the Canadian Rockies.

In a time of extreme political divisiveness and social-media toxicity, cute-cat profiles are one of our few remaining sanctuaries. And it’s impossible not to fall in love with the handsome and gung-ho Gary, whether he’s looking all zen on the water or resting on his dad’s shoulders while zooming down a snowy hill, decked out in badass goggles. But the account, greatgramsofgary, is more than just feel-good fluff—he’s also inspired people to be more active and mindful with cats, rethinking preconceived notions of how to enrich their lives and ours.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ashley Cummins, police, police lawsuit, justice, discrimination

Former police officer Ashley Cummins wins a major lawsuit

Images via Unsplash and Ashley Cummins/Facebook

Facing discrimination and harassment, a female cop sued her department and won $10 million

Police officers sign up for a certain level of danger when they take the job, but that danger should never deliberately come at the hands of their own kind. Unfortunately, this is what former police officer Ashley Cummins faced while she was a member of the National City Police Department in California, just outside of San Diego.

While she now fights MMA in addition to teaching law enforcement defensive training, Cummins was with the National City Police Department for four years beginning in 2018. She reported that harassment and discrimination, from both supervisors and colleagues, escalated between March 2020 and January 2021. “Many of the male officers and supervisors indicated that if female officers wanted to fit in at NCPD, they either needed to be submissive to the male officers or sleep with them,” her suit shared, according to San Diego’s KNSD.

Keep ReadingShow less
Good Neighbor Records, records, record industry, manufacturers

Good Neighbor are challenging record-industry conventions. (L-R: Tim Anderson, Jonny O’Hara, Reyna Bryan, Pierre Van Dongen, Maddi St John, Scotty Coats)

Photo credit: Ryan Kontra

Good Neighbor aim to shake up record manufacturing with an incredible, eco-friendly model

Scotty Coats has devoted most of his life, in one way or another, to the eternal music medium of LPs: circular pieces of sound-producing plastic that have survived over a century, through the CD boom and digital revolution, into a strange and uncertain future. But the more he learned about the environmental impact of producing these works of art, the more he started to question his role in it. That uncertainty resulted in Good Neighbor, a radical business venture that challenges us to rethink the world of "vinyl"—and even the very use of that term.

The California native—who grew up in Mission Viejo and has resided in Long Beach for nearly two decades—has worked in just about every facet of the music industry, from a stint as vinyl buyer at Tower Records to serving director-level and managerial roles at revered labels like Stones Throw, Innovative Leisure, and Virgin Music Group. Given that he’s bounced around like a pinball, it wasn’t unusual that he’d consider another career pivot in his mid-40s. But he definitely wasn’t expecting the phone call that changed his life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Private Henry Johnson. WWI, WWI battle, soldier, war hero, Black war hero

Johnson suffered 21 wounds in a solo fight against German forces.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Black WWI war hero who fought off over 20 German soldiers at once by himself

May 15, 1918 was the most painful day of Henry Johnson’s life. It’s also the day he became a war hero applauded by his fellow soldiers, his community, and United States Presidents. On that day, the young soldier ordered to do grunt work due to the color of skin successfully fended off over 20 enemy soldiers by himself.

Sergeant William Henry Johnson was born around July 12, 1892 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but, due to inconsistencies of record-keeping, he could have been born as early as 1887 or as late as 1897. As a teenager, he moved to New York where he worked as a chauffeur, soda mixer, laborer at a coal mine, and a porter at Albany Union Station before enlisting to the U.S. Army on June 5, 1917, two months after America entered World War I.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025