Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou

by Tod Perry

April 3, 2017 at 17:50
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 25 percent of women and 14 percent of men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner. These disturbing statistics are only made worse by the fact there are many other forms of nonphysical abuse. Emotional and verbal abuse may leave no physical scars, but it subjects many to live in fear and torment.

Partner abuse may involve controlling behaviors, shaming, refusing to listen, talking over you, blaming, emotional abuse, yelling, lying, neglecting, stalking, inappropriate sexual pressure, intimidation and psychological manipulation. These behaviors are often precursors to serious physical abuse.

To call attention to this serious problem, artist Zahira Kelly started #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou. Through this hashtag, survivors are sharing their experiences and spreading awareness about partner abuse.

Abusers can be controlling … 

Abuse can be emotional … 

Abuse can be verbal … 

Abuse can be psychological … 

Abuse can be financial ...

For more information on partner abuse, go to the National Domestic Violence Hotline

 


 

