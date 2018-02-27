THE GOOD NEWS:

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor called out Melania Trump for her bogus crusade against cyberbullying.

Melania Trump is either trolling the entire world, or has zero sense of irony.

The first lady spoke at a White House luncheon on Monday, Feb. 26. She opened her speech praising the kids of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, for their work to fight gun violence, and then announced her initiative to stop cyberbullying.

“It is important that as adults we take the lead and the responsibility in helping our children manage the many issues they are facing today,” Trump said in her speech. “This means encouraging positive habits with social media and technology, even limiting time online and understand the content they are exposed to on a daily basis.”

It’s a little difficult to take a word Melania says on this topic seriously because she’s married to perhaps the largest cyberbully on Earth. She could put a sizeable dent in the problem by simply hiding his cell phone. Donald Trump has a long history of bullying people on Twitter. One particularly vulgar outburst was against “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Although Melania said her top priority as first lady would be to end cyberbullying, she had no problem supporting her husband’s attacks on Brzezinski. “As the first lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” the first lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to CNN.

If Melania truly wants to end cyberbullying there’s another place in her family she can start, her stepson. On Feb. 23, Lauren Hogg, a 14-year-old survivor of the Parkland shooting, asked the first lady to stop her stepson from bullying her family. Trump Jr. favorited two tweets promoting a conspiracy theory about her brother.

Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying, well then, don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your step-son @DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which in turn put a target on my back — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) February 23, 2018

&created a safe space for people all over the world to call me and my family horrific things that constantly re-victimizes us and our community. I’m 14 I should never have had to deal with any of this and even though I thought it couldn’t get worse it has because of your family. — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) February 23, 2018

Preview image via ​Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images.