  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Twitter Account Collects Messages From Regretful Trump Voters
    by Leo Shvedsky
  2. 2 2
    Here's Kellyanne Conway's Most Ridiculous ‘Alternative Fact’ Yet 
    by Andre Grant
  3. 3 3
    Thousands Of Women Show Trump What #DressLikeAWoman Really Means
    by Stacey Leasca
  4. 4 4
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Jenna Bush Tweets Dad’s Own Words On Islam To Shame Trump
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Brilliant Plan To Fix Trump White House
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    The Immigration Ban Is A Head Fake, And We’re Falling For It
    by Jake Fuentes
  8. 8 8
    Mike Pence Celebrates Black History Month By Praising A White Man
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House
    by Eric Pfeiffer
The Planet

Melissa McCarthy’s Super Bowl Ad Captures The Aspiring Activist In All Of Us

February 4, 2017 at 18:50
Copy Link

Melting ice caps, endangered species, epic deforestation—not exactly the type of material played for laughs. Which is why Melissa McCarthy’s new Super Bowl ad, which airs on Sunday, is a standout among other big game day efforts, particularly for chronic do-gooders. In roughly one minute, she maniacally dashes back and forth from one cause to the next. (“Whales? I love whales!” McCarthy yells in the beginning of the video, moments before joining—and failing—at a Greenpeace-like protest.)

Super Bowl ads are often an effort to reflect the American mood. This year poses a particular challenge for advertisers who may shy away from the political. This ad is a certainly a crowdpleaser, but one that accurately mirrors our collective, looming fatigue of the familiar doomsday scenarios we’ve grown accustomed to. It also captures the overwhelming feeling that we need to do something about it—but can’t get to it all. 

What’s more, the spot, which was created by Kia to promote their hybrid car during the biggest football event of the year, succeeds in doing what most causes—and the activists behind those causes—often fail to do: the ad and McCarthy make the serious shit funny. Yes, these are difficult times. No, a Superbowl ad for some hybrid car won’t solve your problems. But the ad certainly speaks to the zeitgeist, where a fair number of concerned citizens feel exhausted and overwhelmed by the world’s problems, and our human instinct to rush to each one with gusto. And we’re not going to stop. McCarthy’s comedic talent, at least, gives us a 72-second nugget of recognition—and hope. 

 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Food

You Are Getting Very Hungry: The Story Behind Avocado’s Subliminal Super Bowl Commercial

Guacamole hasn’t always been a popular Super Bowl Sunday staple by Yumi Abe
Culture

Here's Kellyanne Conway's Most Ridiculous ‘Alternative Fact’ Yet 

“Honest mistakes abound” by Andre Grant
Communities

The Man Who's Going To Stop Trump From Going Nuclear

California congressman Ted Lieu has become a Twitter superhero for his Trump-trolling by Tasbeeh Herwees
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
"Rogue" Twitter account claims to be resistance from inside Trump White House. https://t.co/QTDeRoKCaZ https://t.co/c3I265nHCp
Melissa McCarthy’s Super Bowl Ad Captures The Aspiring Activist In All Of Us
Recent
Melissa McCarthy’s Super Bowl Ad Captures The Aspiring Activist In All Of Us about 2 hours ago Thanks To Trump, ‘Lawyer’ Is Now A Dream Job about 4 hours ago ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House about 4 hours ago Donald Trump Silver Linings: How The President Inadvertently Taught The Nation About Black History about 7 hours ago 3 Things Lady Gaga Might Do During Super Bowl Halftime – And One Thing She Should about 11 hours ago Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Travel Ban  about 11 hours ago A Quick Guide To Protest Etiquette about 13 hours ago You Are Getting Very Hungry: The Story Behind Avocado’s Subliminal Super Bowl Commercial about 15 hours ago Here's Kellyanne Conway's Most Ridiculous ‘Alternative Fact’ Yet  1 day ago The Man Who's Going To Stop Trump From Going Nuclear 1 day ago Who’s The NFL’s Most Generous Athlete?  1 day ago There Is A Way To Revoke An Executive Order But... 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers