Italian Lawmakers Draft Legislation That Grants ‘Menstrual Leave’ To Women 

by Tod Perry

April 3, 2017 at 15:55
via Twitter

In America, women have to suffer getting paid less than men for the same work. They also get the short end of the stick when it comes to time off. Although men and women with equivalent job titles and experience are usually given the same amount of paid time off off, women have to endure working through menstrual pain. Shouldn’t that entitle them to more paid time off every year? Lawmakers in Italy think so. 

Four women in Italian parliament are drafting a new law that would give official “menstrual leave” to working women. If passed, the law would grant women who experience painful periods three days of paid leave each month. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, 20 percent of women suffer from pain associated with menstruation that’s so intense it interferes with their ability to work. Although some women applaud the law, there are many who are adamantly against it.

Some believe the law could backfire end up backfire because employers would simply hire men instead. While others believe the law reinforces negative stereotypes about menstruation that women have been fighting for generations. “Women are already taking days off because of menstrual pains, but the new law would allow them to do so without using sick leaves or other permits,” economist Daniela Piazzalunga told The Independant. “I wouldn’t exclude that [if the law is approved] this would lead to negative repercussions: The demand for female employees among companies might decrease, or women could be further penalized both in terms of salary and career advancement.”

 

 

Italian Lawmakers Draft Legislation That Grants 'Menstrual Leave' To Women 
Gold Medalist Dana Vollmer Will Swim In Her Next Competition While Six Months Pregnant about 4 hours ago John McCain Issues A Stern Warning For Donald Trump about 5 hours ago Fox News Rewards Bill O'Reilly In Face Of Harassment Lawsuits about 5 hours ago A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious about 5 hours ago This Clever Vending Machine Will Punish You For Buying Junk Food about 6 hours ago 'Get Out' Got Everything Right About Racism. Here's What They Nailed About Hypnotism, Too about 6 hours ago Tina Fey Has A Message For White Women Who Voted For Donald Trump about 7 hours ago One Simple Photo Reveals Just How Much Teachers Are Willing To Spend On Their Students about 7 hours ago Chance The Rapper Convinces The Chicago Bulls To Match His $1MM Donation To Public Schools about 7 hours ago The 10 Weirdest Baseball Walk-Up Songs, Ranked about 8 hours ago You've Donated To The ACLU. Here's Where To Give Next (Like Right Now) about 11 hours ago Trump Says He'll Give Coal Miners Jobs That No Longer Exist about 13 hours ago
