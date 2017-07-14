Recently on GOOD
-
President Trump Couldn’t Be More Bored Listening To Daft Punk On Bastille Day He’s clearly not into EDM bigly.
-
High Schoolers Reveal Sports Arena Has Bilked City Of Money, Possibly Millions And they would have gotten away with it too, if it wasn’t for these meddling kids!
-
Small-Business Owner Learns That Calling Out Trump’s Behavior Is Very Good For Business The risk this store owner took has paid off more than anyone could have imagined.
-
Woman Destroys $200,000 Worth Of Art Trying To Take A Selfie The works fall like dominoes in what’s surely every art lover’s worst nightmare.
-
Woman’s Shocking Before-and-After Pictures Reveal The Truth About Panic Attacks Appearances aren’t always what they seem
-
The Skin-Bleaching Industry Is Laughing At Sammy Sosa's Face All The Way To The Bank The beloved ex-Cub clearly isn't the only one pursuing whiteness.
Recent
Fitness Model Anna Victoria Reveals Her Real Body On Instagram How People Greet Each Other Around The World Simone Biles Fires Back At An Instagram Troll With One Brutal And Perfect Comment Facebook Plans To Build A Complete Real-World Town By 2021 Chelsea Clinton Fires Back At Trump After He Insulted Her Mother What Is A College Degree Worth? Standardized Tests Don’t Show What Kids Know The Illinois Budget Crisis Has Publicly Pitted The Governor Against His Wife The Activist Under Fire For Using The Word ‘Jihad’ Wasn’t Talking About Violence The Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Feud Isn’t Just About ‘Revenge’ China Builds The World's First Panda-Shaped Solar Farm Government Ethics Officer Quits After Clashes With Trump
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.