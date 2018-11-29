This week, U.S. Border Patrol agents deployed tear gas to stop a group of migrants who attempted to rush the U.S.-Mexico border.

The gassing created a worldwide outrage after it was revealed that some of the victims were children.

The incident comes after the Trump administration was harshly criticized for its inhumane policy that separated migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The United Methodist Church took a shot at President Trump — right in the heart of Washington, D.C. — for the gassing.

The United Methodist Building, which stands right next to the Supreme Court and the Capitol, put up a funny, yet pointed sign referencing Matthew 25:35-36.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” — Matthew 25:35-36

This is some level 12 biblical shade from the United Methodist Building. FYI: the Methodist building sits literally next to the Supreme Court, and across the street from the Capitol. https://t.co/HbX4EYzuKa — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) November 28, 2018

The United Methodist Church’s sign is refreshing at a time when Trump’s most fervent supporters are conservative Christians. The Methodist sign is a call to Christians who support Trump to reconsider whether his values, particularly when it comes to the lives of Children, mirror those espoused by their lord and savior.

Preview image via ​Mark Wilson / Getty Images.