Michelle Obama's Final Remarks Will Leave You In Tears

by Stacey Leasca

January 6, 2017 at 10:15
January is a tough month for fans of the Obamas. Not only is the nation having to say goodbye to one of the most beloved presidents in recent memory, but we are also having to say farewell to Michelle Obama, a woman far more popular than her leader of the free world husband. 

It has been her grace, her intelligence, and her style (and we don’t just mean her fantastic taste in clothes) that has resonated so deeply with the American public—especially with women—in these last few months during a tumultuous political season. 

Saying goodbye is never easy, but somehow saying goodbye to this family feels different. It feels as if it is (and it is) a very large chapter of American history closing. And it appears the first lady feels the same. 

On Friday, Michelle delivered her final official remarks as the first lady of the United States at an event honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year. While measured in speech as always, she began to choke up saying, 

“This country belongs to you, to all of you, from every background and walks of life. Our diversity isn’t a threat to who we are, it makes us who we are.”

The first lady continued, “Something better is always possible if you’re willing to work for it and fight for it. That’s my final message to young people as first lady. It is simple.”

Social media quickly lit up following FLOTUS’ remarks with many thanking Michelle for the last eight years. 

President Obama is expected to deliver his final official remarks on January 10.

Michelle Obama's Final Remarks Will Leave You In Tears
