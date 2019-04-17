Michelle Obama is a surprise textbook example of how women thrive and grow through adulthood.

Recently on GOOD
These tree-planting drones are firing ‘seed missiles’ into the ground. Less than a year later, they’re already 20 inches tall. 10 drones can plant 400,000 trees in a day — enough to combat climate change in real time.
Pete Buttigieg magnificently shut down anti-gay hecklers during a campaign speech. He turned the tense moment into a moving defense of free speech.
What if Fox News covered Trump the way it covered Obama? It would look like this. It’s like looking into an alternate universe.
A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason. The online community came through in a big way.
School recalls yearbook after realizing student's quote has a deeper, very sexual meaning. Umm, did he really think he would get away with it?
Guinness beer just announced they’re getting rid of all their plastic packaging. It will remove the equivalent of 40 million plastic bottles.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy