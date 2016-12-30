A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Tiny, Murderous Wasps Are Fighting The Bizarre Effects Of Climate Change Michigan’s Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians refused to stand by and watch as a weird green bug chewed through their sacred trees A native tribe teamed up with scientists to defeat the invasive species decimating their ancestral lands. Their solution is wildly creative, totally natural—and a little terrifying
The Path To The Tee Box Remains Difficult For Minority Golfers Mariah Stackhouse is breaking ground, but obstacles remain for many female players “How do you keep them in golf when it’s no longer funded for them?”
Looking Forward To Staying In This New Year’s Eve? You’re Not Alone Get all the facts on NYE in the USA
8 Places To Cut Financial Corners In 2017 (And 8 Times It’s Worth It To Spend) The DOs and DON’Ts of your 2017 budget
Friend Dog Studios Recut 2016 As A Horror Movie Death, exploding phones and Trump
A Comet Will Cross The Moon On New Year’s Eve It’s known as 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková
Live Well. Do Good.
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.