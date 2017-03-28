  • Trending
Trump

Over 100,000 People Signed A Petition To Move The First Lady To Washington 

by Tod Perry

March 28, 2017

via Twitter

Melania Trump has been a reclusive first lady, refusing to live in the White House and instead, staying in her gilded palace at Trump Tower in New York City while her 11-year-old son, Barron, attends school. She’s been slow to hire a staff and numerous articles claim that she’s “miserable” and “hates” being first lady. But that shouldn’t mean the taxpayers have to bail her out. A petition which has been signed by nearly 120,000 people urges Melania to move or pay for the exorbitant cost of keeping her at Trump Tower.

The Change.org petition reads:

The U.S. taxpayer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower, located in New York City. As to help relieve the national debt, this expense yields no positive results for the nation and should be cut from being funded.

Once the petition reaches its goal of 150,000 signatures it will be sent to Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The creators of the petition aren’t the only ones complaining about the high costs of keeping the first lady safe in New York City. The New York Police Department stated in a letter to members of the New York delegation to Congress that it costs up to $146,000 a day to protect the first lady and her son at Trump Tower. On days when the president is in town, the costs rise to $308,000 a day. 

via Twitter

New York City isn’t the only place where taxpayers are footing the bill for the Trump’s jet-setting lifestyle. The costs of Trump’s visits to Mar-a-Lago are already becoming a burden to the city of West Palm Beach, Florida, and to Palm Beach County. On Monday, Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., sent a letter to the president outlining the mounting expenses and asked that the city and county either be compensated by the White House or that the president vacation elsewhere. 

 



Over 100,000 People Signed A Petition To Move The First Lady To Washington 
