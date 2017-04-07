  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This Asian Actress Lays Out Hollywood’s Whitewashing Problem With Just Four Words On A T-Shirt
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Hacker Explains The Easy Way To Hide Online
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Man Who Famously Predicted Trump's Victory Now Says World’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Was Just Solved
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    A Human Rights Advocate Shares 7 Ways You Can Help Syria’s Chemical Attack Victims Right Now
    by Stacey Leasca
  6. 6 6
    This New Pepsi Spot With Kendall Jenner Is The Most Tone-Deaf Ad Of All Time
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Watch Steph Curry Sing Every Word To Disney Songs On Carpool Karaoke
    by Jeremy Repanich
  9. 9 9
    Hundreds Of Kids Are Falling Into Comas In Sweden And Nobody Knows Why 
    by Stacey Leasca
The Planet

Scientists Are Seriously Close To Photographing A Black Hole 

by Kate Ryan

April 7, 2017 at 7:00
Copy Link
Image via Wikipedia

If photographs really do take a little piece of your soul, what happens when you point the camera at a super massive black hole? After this week’s news cycle, I’d bet most of us are willing to find out. On Wednesday, scientists from around the world brought us one step closer to viewing a black hole by coordinating their observations and effectively turning our planet into one giant telescope. 

For the next 9 days, they will continue collaborating in an attempt to produce images of the super massive black hole at the center of our galaxy, otherwise known as Sagittarius A*, as part of the project Event Horizon Telescope. We can expect to see results later this year or early 2018 and can move forward from the days of relying on illustrations and theories to get a sense of black holes.

In a statement, Gopal Narayanan, who teaches astronomy at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said the object “is the best lab we have to study the extreme physics out there.” Narayanan, who is involved with the global effort, added, “These are the observations that will help us to sort through all the wild theories about black holes. And there are many wild theories. With data from this project, we will understand things about black holes that we have never understood before.”

So far, astronomers are fairly certain black holes exist because of the way they manipulate their surroundings and because of the way stars seem to be orbiting a relatively small area of black nothingness, it is believed black holes provide an unimaginably dense center from which nothing can escape. For instance, the black hole at the center of the Milky Way is believed to have a mass 4 million times that of our sun. And at a distance of 26,000 light years, Narayanan compares it to trying to see a grapefruit on the moon’s surface, hence the Earth-sized telescope currently in deployment. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Obamacare Is Suddenly More Popular Than Ever

That was fast by Leo Shvedsky
Sports

The Make-A-Wish Foundation Outdid Themselves By Transforming This Boy’s Backyard Into Fenway Park

'Fantasy Fenway’ was created with the help of 100 volunteers and Fenway’s actual groundskeeper by Penn Collins
The Planet

Record-Breaking Female Astronaut Defies Odds Yet Again

“I love being up here” by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Scientists Are Seriously Close To Photographing A Black Hole 
Recent
How A Recent Subway Fare Hike Inspired Spontaneous Philanthropy 3 days ago Hacker Explains The Easy Way To Hide Online 4 days ago Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou 4 days ago A Photograph Showing Michelle Obama With Her Hair Natural Has Caused Internet Explosion 4 days ago Trump Just Donated First Presidential Paycheck To His Least Favorite Government Agency 4 days ago Italian Lawmakers Draft Legislation That Grants ‘Menstrual Leave’ To Women  4 days ago Even In Defeat, UConn's Effect On Women's Sports Endures 4 days ago Gold Medalist Dana Vollmer Will Swim In Her Next Competition While Six Months Pregnant 4 days ago John McCain Issues A Stern Warning For Donald Trump 4 days ago Fox News Rewards Bill O’Reilly In Face Of Harassment Lawsuits 4 days ago A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious 4 days ago This Clever Vending Machine Will Punish You For Buying Junk Food 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers