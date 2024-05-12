NASA simulation shows what it's like to travel into a black hole and the results are mind-boggling

Black holes have always been a subject of intrigue for the scientists. 'What lies beyond the event horizon' is a question that has led to many theories. While some theories suggest that every black hole holds a different universe inside it, others suggest that there is nothing but singularity inside a black hole. In a recent development, NASA has given us a more personal experience of what would happen if we fell into a black hole, reported BBC.

Image Source: In this handout photo provided by the National Science Foundation, the Event Horizon Telescope captures a black hole at the center of galaxy M87. Image released on April 10, 2019.

In a YouTube video uploaded by NASA, the space agency has taken the viewers inside a black hole through a simulation. Through the help of visuals, it has tried to provide a first-person perspective of what it might look like when traveling inside a black hole in real life.

This larger-than-life simulation has been created with the help of a powerful computer named Discover. The supercomputer began in 2006 with a Base Unit providing 3.3 teraflops and to date has been a prime asset for the space agency. It took five days for NASA to make the simulation on this supercomputer, a process they say would have taken 10 years on an everyday laptop.

The opening frames of the video show a camera heading toward a black hole- similar to the one at the center of our galaxy- surrounded by a flat, swirling cloud of hot gas called an accretion disk. The video portrays how space and stars appear to bend inside the black hole.

Image source: The European Space Agency photograph released on October 25, 2001, shows a supermassive black hole in the core of the galaxy MCG-6-30-15 as seen through the X-ray Multi-Mirror Mission (XMM-Newton) satellite (Photo by ESA/Getty Images)

The clip is sped up to show what would be happening at a faster pace. The destination of the simulation is a virtual supermassive black hole with a mass 4.3 million times that of Earth's sun, a size equivalent to the monster Sagittarius A* located at the center of our Milky Way galaxy.

Black holes are huge concentrations of matter packed into very tiny spaces. What makes this cosmic object powerful is the presence of gravity, which is so strong that nothing, including light and other electromagnetic waves, can escape it. Time inside a black hole passes differently than time on Earth due to time dilation. For instance, a year near a black hole could be 80 years on Earth. Major Instellar flashbacks here!

NASA has tried to provide a more immersive experience through 360-degree rendered videos where we see two visualizations getting divided into one-minute trips which allow viewers to look around during the trip, and extended versions with explanations to guide viewers on what they're witnessing.

The simulation video uploaded by NASA amazed the online community. Since its release, the video has raked in over 400,000 views and has had over 3,000 likes. While some people have expressed their astonishment towards the beautiful video, others have pointed out their fear of the unknown deep end.

"Oh, I hate this..Black Holes are such a fascinating part of space, and I find them insanely cool, but man do they unlock a deep fear within me," commented @himeoftwili. Comparing it to meditation, @babayaga1603 commented, "It's like a deep state of meditation where you will find nobody."

Image Source: YouTube I @dixielovekamp9623

Image Source: YouTube I @helenmak7116

Jeremy Schnittman, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland who also produced the visualizations, gave more insight on the concept of time in a black hole as he said, "This situation can be even more extreme. If the black hole were rapidly rotating, like the one shown in the 2014 movie 'Interstellar,' (the astronaut) would return many years younger than her shipmates," per USA TODAY.