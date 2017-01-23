  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    A Mother’s Blood Pressure Could Be Tied To The Baby’s Gender, According To A New Study
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Trump Adviser Calls President’s Lies ‘Alternative Facts’
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Trump’s Inaugural Baker Gives Cake Profits To LGBT Rights Group 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    WikiLeaks Declares War On Trump
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    23 Protest Signs You’ll Want To Save As Art
    by GOOD Staff
  7. 7 7
    Some Inconvenient Truths About The Women’s March On Washington
    by Devon Maloney
  8. 8 8
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    A Former Flight Attendant Shares The Procedure To Best Survive A Plane Crash
    by Penn Collins
The Planet

New NASA Satellite Releases Stunning Images Of Earth

by Leo Shvedsky

January 23, 2017 at 21:30
Copy Link

 

(NASA/NOAA)

No matter how many photographs of Earth you’ve seen, you’ve literally never seen ones like this.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s  (NOAA) new GOES-16 satellite has just realized stunning new images of Planet Earth whose detail and perspective provide an entirely new way of looking at our home.

“Seeing these first images from GOES-16 is a foundational moment for the team of scientists and engineers who worked to bring the satellite to launch and are now poised to explore new weather forecasting possibilities with this data and imagery,” NOAA’s Stephen said in a statement. “The incredibly sharp images are everything we hoped for based on our tests before launch.”

(NASA/NOAA)

However, the GOES-16 team says the stunning images are “more than just pretty pictures,” the satellite was launched to provide cutting edge reports on weather patterns, including climate change. The more precise data will allow for more accurate and rapid emergency warnings in advance of extreme weather conditions – a practice that will literally save lives.

Amazingly, the satellite can capture a full rendering of the entire planet every 30 minutes and capture images encompassing all of the U.S. in just five minutes. According to NASA, the full gallery of images released today include:

An image of the continental United States showing the significant storm system that crossed North America on January 15, 2017

 A 16-panel image showing the continental United States in the two visible, four near-infrared and 10 infrared channels on ABI.

An image showing dust blowing off the coast of Africa

An image of the Caribbean and Florida that shows some of the shallows waters in the region.

A view of Argentina, South America, in which mountain wave clouds can be seen in the southwestern part of the country.

 

And then, there is this stunning paneled set of 16 images of the continental U.S. (four in near-infared and 12 in full infrared), of which NOAA says:

“These channels help forecasters distinguish between differences in the atmosphere like clouds, water vapor, smoke, ice and volcanic ash. GOES-16 has three-times more spectral channels than earlier generations of GOES satellites.”

(NOAA/NASA)

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Health

The Most Extraordinary, Ordinary Medical Procedure

An everyday treatment for common ailments saves millions of lives each year, thanks to global health experts and volunteers by Greg Nichols
Food

Trump’s Inaugural Baker Gives Cake Profits To LGBT Rights Group 

They were accused of ripping off Obama’s 2013 cake. by Tod Perry
Culture

The Internet Debates: Is It Ok To Punch A Nazi?

Spencer once asked ‘Does human civilization actually need the black race?’  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Police high-fiving Women's March protesters is just awesome. https://t.co/35k9RrSwO3 https://t.co/Js631fvHMN
New NASA Satellite Releases Stunning Images Of Earth
Recent
Police High-Fiving Women’s March Protesters Is Just Awesome about 1 hour ago New NASA Satellite Releases Stunning Images Of Earth about 2 hours ago Meet The Suffragettes Who Paved The Way For The Historic Women’s March about 6 hours ago The Fiddlehead Is The World’s Most Magical Vegetable  about 6 hours ago America Is Almost Out Of Blood about 7 hours ago WikiLeaks Declares War On Trump about 8 hours ago U.S. Scientists Have Just ‘Created’ The World’s Coldest Temperature In A Research Lab about 9 hours ago The Most Extraordinary, Ordinary Medical Procedure about 10 hours ago Trump’s Inaugural Baker Gives Cake Profits To LGBT Rights Group  about 10 hours ago The Internet Debates: Is It Ok To Punch A Nazi? about 10 hours ago Inauguration Weekend Dispatches From The National Mall, America’s ‘Stage For Democracy’ about 10 hours ago Chelsea Clinton Says It’s Time To Stop Bullying Barron Trump about 11 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers