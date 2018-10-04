  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by GOOD Staff
  2. 2 2
    YouTube star says she has a right to have sex while breastfeeding. The Internet disagrees.
    by May Wilkerson
  3. 3 3
    Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  5. 5 5
    This woman’s viral Twitter thread about men NOT assaulting her is a must read.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    This simple question revealed the biggest difference between how men and women perceive the world.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The internet can't stop laughing at the design flaw in this religious bumper sticker.
    by April Lavalle
  8. 8 8
    Twitter troll learns about the history of black cowboys the hard way.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    6 comics that highlight the tiny, important details in long-term relationships.
    by GOOD Staff
Culture

Guy gets schooled after saying Native Americans should be thankful that Europeans took over.

by Tod Perry

October 4, 2018 at 13:05
Copy Link
Photo by Edward S. Curtis/WikimediaCommons

A dim-witted proponent of colonialism got owned in a Reddit fight recently and the burn was so hot, it went viral on the Murdered By Words subreddit. In the thread, an unknown person made the point that Native Americans are better off after their land was colonized by Spaniards, British, and African Americans.

via Reddit

But his point is woefully lacking because he didn’t take slavery or genocide into consideration. 

(Or they’re someone who doesn’t think that genocide and slavery were all that bad, which would make them a sociopath.)

So a brave Redditor rode up on his or her white horse and set the colonialist straight with facts and some basic morality.

via Reddit

According to History, when the Europeans first arrived, there were an estimated 5 million to 15 million indigenous people living in North America. By the late 19th century, after the U.S. government authorized over 1,500 wars, attacks, and raids on Native Americans, fewer than 238,000 remained.

So Native Americans have zero reason to “thank” European settlers.

In fact, when Native Americans had the option of leaving their communal existence and joining the more commercial, individualistic, and technologically-advanced society created by European settlers, few took the offer. 

“When an Indian child has been brought up among us, taught our language and habituated to our customs, yet if he goes to see his relations and make one Indian ramble with them, there is no persuading him ever to return,” Benjamin Franklin once noted.

Conversely, when European settlers were taken prisoner by Native American tribes many refused to return to their old life. 

 

In 1782, Hector de Crèvecoeur wrote, “Thousands of Europeans are Indians, and we have no examples of even one of those Aborigines having from choice become European.”

New York Times columnist David Brooks noted this phenomenon in a piece entitled, “The Great Affluence Fallacy,” and it caused him to reconsider whether people are actually happier living in an individualistic society. “It raises the possibility that our culture is built on some fundamental error about what makes people happy and fulfilled,” Brooks wrote.

 

Share photo by Edward S. Curtis/Wikimedia Commons

Recently on GOOD
Communities

High school students in hot water after their racist prank went viral.

Some kids got suspended and kicked out of extra-curricular activities. by Molly Mulshine
Communities

This simple question revealed the biggest difference between how men and women perceive the world.

Women are forced to be more preoccupied with their safety than men.  by Tod Perry
Culture

Disturbing editorial cartoon on Kavanaugh goes viral while generating mixed responses.

WARNING: This article contains disturbing illustrations. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Guy gets schooled after saying Native Americans should be thankful that Europeans took over.
Recent
Trump’s first presidential alert system inspires endless hilarious memes.  about 21 hours ago Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby 1 day ago This woman’s viral Twitter thread about men NOT assaulting her is a must read. 2 days ago High school students in hot water after their racist prank went viral. 2 days ago This simple question revealed the biggest difference between how men and women perceive the world. 2 days ago Disturbing editorial cartoon on Kavanaugh goes viral while generating mixed responses. 2 days ago A debate moderator got booed in Pennsylvania this week. Who is Alex Trebek? 2 days ago Missouri says nearly 1,300 registered sex offenders have gone missing. How did this happen? 3 days ago Twitter troll learns about the history of black cowboys the hard way. 3 days ago America just took an important step forward toward basic and sensible gun control laws. 3 days ago 9 astounding photos this mom took to keep herself calm while giving birth. 3 days ago ‘Captain America’ has some strong words for Kanye West after his ridiculous ‘abolish the 13th amendment’ tweet. 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers