Guy gets schooled after saying Native Americans should be thankful that Europeans took over.

After this homeless man was doused with water at a coffee shop, people stepped in to get him back on his feet. The man who did it gave a heartfelt apology.
Trump’s first presidential alert system inspires endless hilarious memes. Warning: this is not a test. It’s a joke. Even Ellen got in on the fun!
The way a teacher corrected a kid's answer on a quiz has enraged math nerds everywhere. The teacher was totally being pedantic.
Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby Is all the anger really worth it?
Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm She wrote a strict but loving “mom’s not a fool” letter.
This woman’s viral Twitter thread about men NOT assaulting her is a must read. We need to hear more stories like this.
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy