  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Bill and Melinda Gates had a surprising answer when asked about a 70 percent tax on the wealthiest Americans.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    This freaky sketch is a mind-bending example of the power of suggestion.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4. 4 4
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by Adam Mordecai
  5. 5 5
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  6. 6 6
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Women are really responding to this viral Twitter thread about body autonomy.
    by Matt Gilligan
  8. 8 8
    The Apollo 11 mission was so risky, Nixon had a speech ready in case the astronauts were left to die on the moon.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    One incredible music video created from combining 77 Hollywood dance scenes.
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
Lifestyle

A nursing home manicurist’s photo is going viral for showing the beauty of aging. 

by Tod Perry

February 20, 2019 at 10:25
Copy Link
via Angie Chung / Flickr

Author George Orwell once mused that “at 50, everyone has the face he deserves.” After five decades, a person’s face can either be weary or have a childlike expressiveness depending on how they’ve been treated by life. 

The same can probably be said about hands.

As we age, our hands may become thinner, fingers may become crooked, and skin may be peppered with liver spots, but they can still be beautiful and communicate a sense of grace.

As a nail technician, Brandalyn Mae Porter of Texas understands that hands — of any age — can be beautiful. A photo she took of an elderly woman in a nursing home’s freshly-painted nails is going viral for the way she used it to demonstrate this beauty. 

Since 2016, this Facebook photo has been shared over 168,000 times.


“Today, I painted a new residents nails at work and as we were going over colors, she mentioned she wanted clear,” Porter’s post begins. 

But the resident wanted clear nail polish.

“CLEAR?! That’s no fun,” Porter exclaimed. “I asked her why she wanted clear and she said, ‘My hands are ugly, I don’t want to draw attention to them.’ I then carefully responded with, ‘Your hands tell the story of your life. They tell the story of love, of care and adventure. These hands have touched and held things that most people can only wish to one day.’”

Then the woman decided her nails should be painted an eye-catching shade of pink. 

“Sometimes what we are so insecure with, others find beauty in,” Porter concluded her post.

Porter’s post is a beautiful example of how others can find value in the things we attempt to hide. The greatest beauty can be found in uniqueness, and there’s no one else like ourselves in the entire universe. Porter’s post shows how we should all take the time to appreciate things that set us apart.

Share image viw Brandalyn Mae Porter / Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Sexist hypocritical men on Twitter are being embarrassed non-stop by one brilliant woman.

Here’s one clever way to fight back against double standards.  by Tod Perry
Communities

Mattel adds two Barbies with disabilities to its new line of dolls.

Mattel adds two Barbies with disabilities to its new line of dolls. by Renee Fabian
Communities

A UK ad featuring a ‘sexy’ Theresa May has been pulled after sexism accusations. 

The UK has a sexism in advertising ban that goes into effect later this year.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A nursing home manicurist’s photo is going viral for showing the beauty of aging. 
Recent
This freaky sketch is a mind-bending example of the power of suggestion. about 19 hours ago Twitter just shared what they did on Random Acts of Kindness Day, and it will warm your heart. about 20 hours ago Bill and Melinda Gates had a surprising answer when asked about a 70 percent tax on the wealthiest Americans. about 23 hours ago This viral story of how Karl Lagerfeld helped a 7-year-old stranger design her birthday costume is pure gold. 1 day ago Saudi Arabia has an app for tracking women. Human rights groups are calling for Google and Apple to shut it down. 1 day ago Women are really responding to this viral Twitter thread about body autonomy. 5 days ago Sexist hypocritical men on Twitter are being embarrassed non-stop by one brilliant woman. 5 days ago Mattel adds two Barbies with disabilities to its new line of dolls. 6 days ago A UK ad featuring a ‘sexy’ Theresa May has been pulled after sexism accusations.  6 days ago Google and Apple are taking heat for publishing the most sexist app on the planet. 6 days ago Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down. 6 days ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s viral video on government corruption just made history. 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers