go to Upworthy

A single dad became an internet hero after taking a cosmetology lesson to style his daughter's hair

What if the tables were turned?

 Tod Perry
08.16.19

Facebook: kktv11news

A post on the Murdered by Words subreddit is going viral for the perfect way a poster shut down a knee-jerk "double-standard!" claim.

It began when a Redditor posted a 2015 Buzzfeed article story about a single dad who took cosmetology lessons to learn how to do his daughter's hair.

Most people would see the story as something positive. A dad goes out of his way to learn a skill that makes his daughter look fabulous.

But a commentator with the Reddit user name envyadams saw the story as an example of a sexist double-standard and rewrote the headline as "This Man Did Something That's Already Expected of Women But He Gets Extra Praise Because He's a Man."

The original poster responded with a beautifully-crafted burn.

prolicidal
No. A lot of women don't go to cosmetology classes to learn how to do hair, they have the experience from growing up-their mom doing their hair, Then experimenting which what they can do themselves. This guy probably had short hair his entire life with no clue on what to do. He didn't just look up how to do a ponytail, he paid for actual classes so that he could do his little daughters hair in cool and creative ways so that SHE gets the learning experience and learns how to do it her own and then can go to school with fabulous.
This is A+ daddy right here, he went above and beyond because he knows that he lack in certain areas where a mom would pick this up. Please don't destroy nice things that men do simply because they are men and you want to hate them.

via Reddit

The idea that it's wrong to praise a man for doing something outside of his gender norms is a really petty idea. Let's say a single mother learned how to do an oil change — a job typically performed by a man — to show her son how to do one, people would praise her as well, right? And she'd deserve it.

RELATED: Painting nails: The simple act that changed a man's approach to masculinity

We'd love to live in a world where every man and woman regularly performs tasks traditionally associated with the another gender, but that still isn't the case. So we should praise those that step out of the gender box to encourage others to do, too.

The father's entire point was to learn a skill to improve his daughter's self-confidence. Many fathers would have just put the girl's hair in pigtails and moved on, because they have a great excuse: "I'm male and I don't know how to do hair."

The person who thought the story was all about double standards was a fine example of someone finding any excuse at all to call out non-existent gender bias. Gender-based discrimination is a real problem, but when we use the discrimination card indiscriminately, it makes it harder for people to care when real sexism is afoot.

RELATED: Women are still underrepresented in leadership roles. Executive Sally Susman hopes to change that.

The post on Murdered By Words received some great feedback from fellow Redditors.

"I don't know anyone, man or woman, who can do more than a few basic hairstyles for their kid. This dude went above and beyond what a lot of parents of either gender do." — NewVerses

"I know plenty of women (including myself) whose hair knowledge peaks at ponytails and simple braids. Saying this is normal for women is pretty out there. Major kudos to this dad for going the extra mile." — Fufu-le-fu

"Right? putting this much time into something to help your child express themselves is some A+ parenting. Really warms the heart." — DerelictInfinity

"I should look into this. Two girls who get a ponytail everyday, sometimes I mix it up and give them pig tails. The littlest gets a unicorn spike on top since her hair is still pretty short.. an afternoon class just for learning and practicing hairstyles would be great, good bonding time too." — awe2D2

"My mom just threatened to beat me with the brush if I cried." — WickedPrincess_xo

A little further digging makes the father in the story seem even more awesome. According to the original 2015 Buzzfeed story, the father Greg Wickherst is bald. So he probably hasn't run a comb through anyone's hair in decades.

Here. Buzzworthy, let me rewrite your headline:

This BALD Single Dad Has a Cosmetology Lesson So He Could Learn How to Style His Daughter's Hair

Single dads
Lifestyle

A Mississippi venue canceled an interracial wedding because of ‘Christian belief’

They were 100% wrong.

via Google Maps

Anne Lamott once put it perfectly when she wrote, "You can safely assume you've created God in your own image when it turns out that God hates all the same people you do."

When it comes to Christianity, some practitioners believe that the words of Jesus Christ help them to be welcoming of people regardless of their race or sexuality. While others use the Bible to validate their own prejudices.

In fact, one of the reasons slavery was able to thrive in the South is that it aligned with teachings found in the Bible.

Keep Reading Show less
interracial marriage boonesville missisippi boone’s camp event hall interracial wedding mississippi
Communities

MTV quietly removed Michael Jackson’s name from its Video Vanguard Award

Was it right in doing so?

via Michael Jackson / YouTube

What the hell should we do with Michael Jackson?

Jackson was, without a doubt, one of the most electrifying performers to ever step foot on a stage. His music is timeless. His videos are some of the most creative ever produced, and his dance moves were out of this world.

Keep Reading Show less
MTV michael jackson
Culture

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis takes dead aim at Trump in a must-read essay

U.S. Secretary of Defense / Flickr

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis didn't last too long in the Trump Administration. Last December, he resigned after disagreeing with President Trump over his decision to withdraw from Syria.

In his resignation letter he wrote that his "concrete solutions and strategic advice, especially keeping faith with our allies, no longer resonated" and that the president has "the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned" with his own.

Since his resignation, Mattis has been relatively silent about his brief stint in the Administration, but now he's come forward with an eloquently-written essay published in The Wall Street Journal that offers level-headed criticism of Trump.

Keep Reading Show less
CNN Fox News MSNBC james mattis trump
Politics

Research shows that people who use emojis have more sex

Will emjois save us from the Great American Sex Drought?

via edwardgazel/flickr

While news out of Washington shows that the U.S. may be headed for an economic recession, its been mired in an even more depressing downturn over the past few years: The Great American Sex Drought.

Sorry, Millennials, but you share the majority of the blame.

In 2018, the number of Americans who said they didn't have sex for an entire year was the highest it's ever been, and from 2008 to 2018, the number of Americans between ages 18 and 29 who reported having no sex doubled.

Keep Reading Show less
Tinder tips online dating
Lifestyle

Anti-science mother argues her kids are better off homeschooled than getting immunized

via zoezimmm / Imgur

There are few more perniciously dangerous conspiracy theories being shared online than the idea that vaccines cause autism.

This has led to a decline in Americans vaccinating their children, resulting in a massive increase in measles. This year has already seen over 1,200 cases of measles, a disease that was eradicated in the U.S. nearly 20 years ago.

A 2015 Pew Research study found that 83% of Americans think the measles vaccine is safe, while 9% think it's not. Another 7% are not sure. But when you look at the polls that include parents of minors, the numbers get worse, 13% believe that the measles vaccine is unsafe.

There is zero truth to the idea that vaccines cause autism. In fact, a recent study of over 650,000 children found there was no link whatsoever.

RELATED: A new study of over 650,000 children finds — once again — that vaccines don't cause autism

A great example of the lack of critical thinking shown by anti-vaxxers was a recent exchange on Facebook shared to Imgur by zoezimmm.

A parent named Kenleigh at a school in New Mexico shared a photo of a sign at reads: "Children will not be enrolled unless an immunization record is presented and immunizations are up-to-date."

This angered a Facebook user who went on a senseless tirade against vaccinations.

"That's fine, I'll just homeschool my kids," she wrote. At least they won't have to worry about getting shot up in school or being bullied, or being beat up / raped by the teachers!"

To defend her anti-vaccination argument, she used a factually incorrect claim that Amish people don't vaccinate their children. She also incorrectly claimed that the MMR vaccine is ineffective and used anecdotal evidence from her and her father to claim that vaccinations are unnecessary.

She also argued that "every human in the world is entitled to their own opinion." Which is true, but doesn't mean that wildly incorrect assumptions about health should be tolerated.

She concluded her argument with a point that proves she doesn't care about facts: "It doesn't matter what you say is not going to change my mind."

RELATED: 12 medical professionals shared their most memorable anti-vaxxer stories and you won't stop face-palming

While the anti-vaxxer was incorrect in her points, it must also be pointed out that some of the people who argued with her on Facebook were rude. That should never be tolerated in this type of discourse, but unfortunately, that's the world of social media.

Here's the entire exchange:

via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur

The post received a ton of responses on imgur. Here are just a few:

"'In my opinion...' 'I believe...' That's not how facts work."

"You're entitled to your opinion. And everyone else is entitled to call you a dumbass."

"'What I do with my children is no concern to you at all.' Most of the time, true. When your kid might give mine polio, not true."

"If my child can't bring peanut butter, your child shouldn't bring preventable diseases."

It's important to call out people who spread dangerous views, especially how they pertain to health, on social media. But people should do so with respect and civility.

vaccinations and autism
Health