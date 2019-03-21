Recently on GOOD
-
Teen saves two years to buy his friend a wheelchair. Here's why it's not a 'feel-good' story. The story reveals some massive holes in our healthcare system.
-
What the spoon theory means to me as someone with depression. Not everyone has the same amount of spoons.
-
-
Georgia lawmaker proposes “testicular bill of rights” in response to state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban. “If you’re going to legislate our bodies, then we have every right to propose legislation to regulate yours.”
-
This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder. Be sure to read it forward AND backward.
-
George W. Bush just gave an incredible speech about the importance of immigration. “May we never forget that immigration is a blessing and a strength."
Recent
The NYPD caught a Trump-loving graffiti artist by building a wall. What the spoon theory means to me as someone with depression. This congressman sued a Twitter account written by an imaginary cow. Now it has more followers than him Georgia lawmaker proposes “testicular bill of rights” in response to state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban. This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder. George W. Bush just gave an incredible speech about the importance of immigration. Republican lawmaker mercilessly mocked after freaking out about California’s straw laws. John Oliver got real about his mistakes in publicly shaming Monica Lewinsky. Ireland’s gay prime minister just beautifully called out Mike Pence’s homophobia to his face. A million students took to the streets demanding action on climate change. Here are 18 of their best signs. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who is supporting him. Guy discovers his divorced parents are dating and the internet is thirsty on their behalf.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy