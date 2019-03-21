  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    10-year-old girl asks Kelloggs to change their sexist Coco Pops slogan. They listened.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  2. 2 2
    15 adorable doggies before and after being adopted.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    A 'barefoot runner' complained about acorns in the neighborhood. It did not go over well. 
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  4. 4 4
    Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes.
    by Jamie Lutz
  5. 5 5
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  6. 6 6
    Servers busted making fun of their customers.
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  7. 7 7
    Georgia lawmaker proposes “testicular bill of rights” in response to state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder. 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
Communities

The NYPD caught a Trump-loving graffiti artist by building a wall.

by Tod Perry

March 21, 2019 at 11:40
Copy Link
via Andrew Nash / Flickr

There’s been a lot of debate in the past few years over whether building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border will help curb the flow of undocumented people and drugs into the country.

(For more on why it’s a bad idea, read here.)

But no one is debating the effectiveness of a wall that was built in New York City to arrest a serial graffitist whose pro-Trump vandalism irked fellow riders at the Borough Hall/Court Street station in Brooklyn.

Complaints of pro-Trump graffiti in the subway station began in January. 

So some officers hatched a plan to erect a plywood enclosure in the subway station they could hide behind to catch the MAGA vandal in the act.

Low and behold, the vandal struck again, tagging #LoveTrump in the station and the police popped through the door in the wall to arrest 43-year-old Jamie Montemarano. Montemarano was charged with graffiti and criminal mischief.

“Sure enough, our man came back and put up again in #lovetrump on the beam, so they caught him live writing on the beam,” said NYPD Chief of Transit Edward Delatorre. 

It had to be a bitter-sweet moment for Montemarano. He can now happily claim that walls can be effective at deterring crime; unfortunately, this time he was the criminal.

Share image via yyyyying / Twitter.

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Republican lawmaker mercilessly mocked after freaking out about California’s straw laws.

Protecting the planet isn’t socialism.  by Tod Perry
Communities

John Oliver got real about his mistakes in publicly shaming Monica Lewinsky.

Great job, John Oliver! by Heidi Lux
Communities

Ireland’s gay prime minister just beautifully called out Mike Pence’s homophobia to his face.

“I stand here as the leader of my country. Flawed and human, but judged by my political actions, not by my sexual orientation.” by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The NYPD caught a Trump-loving graffiti artist by building a wall.
Recent
The NYPD caught a Trump-loving graffiti artist by building a wall. about 3 hours ago What the spoon theory means to me as someone with depression. about 6 hours ago This congressman sued a Twitter account written by an imaginary cow. Now it has more followers than him about 23 hours ago Georgia lawmaker proposes “testicular bill of rights” in response to state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban. 2 days ago This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder.  2 days ago George W. Bush just gave an incredible speech about the importance of immigration. 2 days ago Republican lawmaker mercilessly mocked after freaking out about California’s straw laws. 2 days ago John Oliver got real about his mistakes in publicly shaming Monica Lewinsky. 3 days ago Ireland’s gay prime minister just beautifully called out Mike Pence’s homophobia to his face. 6 days ago A million students took to the streets demanding action on climate change. Here are 18 of their best signs.  6 days ago Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who is supporting him. 6 days ago Guy discovers his divorced parents are dating and the internet is thirsty on their behalf. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers