  1
    A Touching Letter From Steve Irwin To His Parents
    by Tod Perry
  2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  5
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  6
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  7
    Women are really responding to this viral Twitter thread about body autonomy.
    by Matt Gilligan
  8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9
    Bill and Melinda Gates had a surprising answer when asked about a 70 percent tax on the wealthiest Americans.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

Barack Obama and Steph Curry have some great advice about being better men.

by Leo Shvedsky

February 22, 2019 at 14:20

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama and current back-to-back NBA Champion Stephen Curry are two of America’s most admired men. They represent the peak of male excellence, having risen to the top of their respective fields. Even more importantly, they’d done so while eschewing many of the tropes of toxic masculinity.

Both men are powerful reminders that true “Alpha males” are those who provide, who nurture and who are comfortable with themselves. A two-term president and the greatest shooter in NBA history are both great teammates and both understand that’s the real foundation of why they are admired as exceptional individuals.


So, when the pair got together to offer some advice to young black men values of manhood, it’s not surprising that the talk quickly went viral.


“We live in a culture where our worth is measured by how much money we have and how famous we are,” Obama said to a group of 100 boys in Oakland as part of the My Brother’s Keeper initiative he helped launch in 2012 after the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. “I will tell you, at the end of the day, the thing that will give you confidence is not that. I know a lot of rich people that are all messed up!”

Curry echoed Obama’s sentiment and talked about how his relationships on and off the court and both centered on fostering a culture of teamwork.

"What we do on the court and the joy that comes out of that is second to none, because nothing great is done by yourself," he said.

But it was Obama’s comments about how culture teaches men about their relationships with money, power and women that have gone viral.

“If you are really confident about your financial situation, you probably are not going to be wearing an eight-pound chain around your neck because you know, ‘I got bank. I don’t have to show you how much I’ve got because I feel good,’” Obama said. “If you are very confident about your sexuality, you don't have to have eight women around you twerking … because [you know], ‘I’ve got one woman, who I am very happy with. And she’s a strong woman.’”

Video of Obama’s comments quickly took off across social media, and has already been viewed several million times across YouTube, Facebook and Twitter in just over two days. You can watch the full discussion between Obama and Curry below:

Despite being a very public fan of hip hop music, Obama dug in deeper offering some astute criticisms of how the culture often teaches men to “punk” each other, and women in particular, rather than focusing on masculine values in a way that lifts individuals and communities up together.

“We tend to rise to the expectations that are set for us,” he said. “If a young boy is taught early on, ‘You are going to be kind to people, not bully people,’ that will have an impact. If you say, ‘You treat young women with respect. They are not objects. They are humans with the same aspirations and desires, and they are just as worthy of respect as you are,’ that has an impact. We’ve got to set that tone early in life.”

Lifestyle

This freaky sketch is a mind-bending example of the power of suggestion.

It’s 120 years old and still blowing minds.  by Tod Perry
Communities

Twitter just shared what they did on Random Acts of Kindness Day, and it will warm your heart.

This might be our new favorite holiday. by Heidi Lux
Lifestyle

Bill and Melinda Gates had a surprising answer when asked about a 70 percent tax on the wealthiest Americans.

They make some great points. by Eric Pfeiffer
Barack Obama and Steph Curry have some great advice about being better men.
Scientists have discovered why some smiles are cute and others are creepy.  about 1 hour ago Barack Obama and Steph Curry have some great advice about being better men. about 2 hours ago Mom's blistering rant on how men should be blamed for all unwanted pregnancies going crazy viral.  about 14 hours ago Bigot at supermarket says gay people end up in hell, gets savagely owned by a 7-year-old. about 15 hours ago Mom praises teen boy for the way he helped her daughter with a period emergency. 1 day ago After a bigoted hardware store owner posted a 'No Gays Allowed' sign, he got roasted on Yelp.  2 days ago A nursing home manicurist's photo is going viral for showing the beauty of aging.  2 days ago This freaky sketch is a mind-bending example of the power of suggestion. 3 days ago Twitter just shared what they did on Random Acts of Kindness Day, and it will warm your heart. 3 days ago Bill and Melinda Gates had a surprising answer when asked about a 70 percent tax on the wealthiest Americans. 3 days ago This viral story of how Karl Lagerfeld helped a 7-year-old stranger design her birthday costume is pure gold. 3 days ago Saudi Arabia has an app for tracking women. Human rights groups are calling for Google and Apple to shut it down. 3 days ago
