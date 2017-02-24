Obama Comes To NYC And Gets Greeted Like The Ex We Really, Really Want Back

Remember Obama? Seems like a thousand years ago when he was president, when basic politics and essential freedoms—including that of the press and transgender populations—were generally respected?

Those sepia-toned memories came rushing back on Friday afternoon in New York City, when President Barack Obama made a brief appearance on Fifth Avenue while exiting an unknown office building. The hoots, hollers, and applause may indicate a sincere longing for the former leader of the free world—in Trump’s hometown of course.

Meanwhile, Trump launches another attack against the media at CPAC.

