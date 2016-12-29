A livestream festival for good.
Poll Shows That Trump Voters Are More Likely To Believe In Conspiracies 46% of Trump voters belive 'Pizzagate' is real.
Para Dance Is Elegant, Inspired, And Not What You’d Expect You don’t need to be able to walk to know how to dance “It has this depth and breadth of movement that is not obtainable using only your own feet”
Boxing Is The One-Two Punch Kids In India Need Throwing uppercuts and jabs may be their ticket out of poverty “For my girls, who hail from the slums and lower income backgrounds, a medal at even a divisional tournament can prove to be a life changer”
Mark Hamill Writes Heartbreaking Tribute To Carrie Fisher “Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all- whether she liked it or not”
Let’s Get To The Bottom Of Why Male And Female Coaches Are Treated Differently A new survey shows indisputable truth of gender bias in college sports
Michael Moore On The 5 Things You Can Do Right Now About Donald J. Trump 1. Make your presence known
