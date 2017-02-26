An unsinkable campaign. A clear (if overrated) winner. Then—out of nowhere—the odds-busting, eye-popping upset. Sound familiar? Leave it to Hollywood to steal the plot from the 2016 elections with the film Moonlight claiming Best Picture over the assumed winner La La Land. Only, of course, this time a lot of us are actually happy with the outcome of director Berry Jenkins and Co. taking home the Oscar vs. Damien Chazelle’s splashy crowpleaser.

Sure, the stakes here are nothing like the competition for running the free world, but something about the unexpected yanking of a sure thing has triggered a vulnerable and divided nation’s PTSD from the election, as we remember the shock and what-the-fuckness of this past November.

They say time heals all wounds. We’ll give it four years max.

In the meantime, congrats to Moonlight and serious props to La La Land producers for being so gracious about the mix-up.

We trust the transfer of power will go smoothly.