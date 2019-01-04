  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’. 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Now New Yorkers can opt out of the gender binary by choosing “X” on their birth certificates. 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4. 4 4
    Newly-elected Republican senator Mitt Romney scorches Trump’s character in op-ed.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    These women wore a ‘smart dress’ that counted how many times they were groped during one night.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    A would-be kidnapper chased this woman into a karate dojo and ran straight into a roundhouse of poetic justice.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    An experiment for people who don't understand depression.
    by John Anson
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’. 

by Tod Perry

January 4, 2019 at 17:50
Copy Link
via Julian Jensen/YouTube

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ascent to the U.S. House of Representatives has ruffled a lot of Republican feathers. The proud Democratic Socialist has become a lightning rod of for conservative anger because of her progressive views.

In the right-wing bubble, she’s often referred to as a communist because they mistake Democratic Socialismthe form of government that has helped create high standards of living in Europe — with the totalitarian Socialist regimes in Venezuela and Cuba.

On Thursday, a since-deleted Twitter account associated with the ludacris right-wing Q Anon conspiracy tweeted a video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing in her college days. “Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is…” the tweet read.

It was retweeted by countless conservative accounts who hoped a video of Ocasio-Cortez being carefree in her college days would somehow diminish her as a politician. 

“We caught you moving rhythmically to music! Now it’s over for you, Cortez!”

In the original tweet, the video was edited so Ocasio-Cortez appears to be dancing to a sultry beat. But the fine people of Twitter discovered that the footage was taken from a video that features Boston University students recreating the dance scene from iconic 1985 movie “The Breakfast Club” to “Lisztomania” by Phoenix.

The video quickly went viral, and not because it signaled the demise of Ocasio-Cortez’s young political career, but because it showed a politician in the throws of early 20s bliss having fun. If there was any big reveal in the video it’s that Ocasio-Cortez is a damn good dancer.

In the end, the video probably only makes her more likable and exposes right wingers who shared it as boring curmudgeons.


The next day, Ocasio-Cortez responded to conservative haters on Twitter with another video of herself dancing. This time she was shakin’ what her mother gave her to “War” by Edwin Starr outside of her new Congressional office. 

“I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!,” she wrote on Twitter, adding “Have a great weekend everyone :)”

And, of course, her followers loved it.

Share image via Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / Twitter.

 

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Scientists just used rabbit DNA to create a new kind of powerful, air purifying plant.

It cleans the air five times as efficiently as normal plants. by Rachel Reilich
Lifestyle

This dad couldn’t miss Christmas with his flight attendant daughter, so he bought six plane tickets to be with her.

This heartwarming post has already received over 177,000 likes. by Tod Perry
Design

A hilarious Sesame Street clip has people split over whether they are hearing Grover drop a massive f-bomb.

“May have just found next “Yanni or Laurel” soundbite thanks to my daughter’s obsession with Elmo. Listen once thinking Grover says “Yes, yes, that’s a f**king excellent idea” then again KNOWING he actually says “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.” I hear either based on what I’m thinking.” by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’. 
Recent
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’.  about 1 hour ago A would-be kidnapper chased this woman into a karate dojo and ran straight into a roundhouse of poetic justice. about 4 hours ago Now New Yorkers can opt out of the gender binary by choosing “X” on their birth certificates.  1 day ago Newly-elected Republican senator Mitt Romney scorches Trump’s character in op-ed. 2 days ago Some off-hand advice Beto O'Rourke gave to a fellow Democrat makes a great New Year’s resolution. 2 days ago Uber lost a huge lawsuit that could change how it is forced to treat its drivers. 2 days ago This NYPD officer is going viral after refusing to use lethal force as he fights off attackers. 7 days ago Scientists just used rabbit DNA to create a new kind of powerful, air purifying plant. 7 days ago This dad couldn’t miss Christmas with his flight attendant daughter, so he bought six plane tickets to be with her. 8 days ago A hilarious Sesame Street clip has people split over whether they are hearing Grover drop a massive f-bomb. 8 days ago An experiment for people who don't understand depression. 12 days ago The unexpected thing my psychiatrist did for my anxiety. 12 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers