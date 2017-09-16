  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Brock Turner Is Now The Textbook Definition Of The Word ‘Rape’ 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    George Clooney Explained To The Press Why He Has Every Right To Voice His Political Opinions
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  4. 4 4
    Werner Herzog Motivational Posters are the Best Thing on the Internet
    by Laura Feinstein
  5. 5 5
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Johnny Depp Plays Donald Trump in Funny or Die’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    This Rare Aerial Video Of North Korea's Pyongyang Paints An Eerie Picture Of The Sprawling Cityscape
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
Culture

Natascha Nikeprelevic Is an Overtone Singer, Producing Two Sounds at Once

by Tod Perry

September 16, 2017 at 10:05
Copy Link

Natascha Nikeprelevic is known as one of the premier overtone singers in the world. She has perfected an ancient art of singing that is believed to have started among tribes in western Mongolia and southern Siberia. Originally, these tribes thought this type of singing could be used to communicate with both the natural and supernatural worlds. Overtone singing is a rare skill where singers create two notes simultaneously, resulting in a meditative, spiritual sound.

Nikeprelevic studied for six years at the Accademia Capraia in Italy and was later an instructor at the school, teaching overtone singing and extended vocal techniques. According to her website, Nikeprelevic has a busy international touring schedule and holds regular workshops and master classes in overtone singing throughout Europe, Asia, and Canada.

(H/T SoulSpot.tv)

 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​February 17, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Education

Required Viewing: Five Upcoming Films Based On Books Students (And Teachers!) Love

Bookworms and reluctant readers unite! You’ll definitely want to add these novels to your list before they hit the big screen. by Britni Danielle
Sports

ESPN Host Fired For Calling Trump A ‘White Sumpremacist’ Is Back In Her Hosting Chair Like Nothing Happened

The sports channel ended up alienating viewers of all political stripes. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Money

Cryptocurrencies Take A Big Hit After China Ends Exchange Trading

Bitcoin dropped about 40% this month. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Natascha Nikeprelevic Is an Overtone Singer, Producing Two Sounds at Once
Recent
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops 10 days ago Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny 10 days ago 15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand 10 days ago Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance 10 days ago Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever 10 days ago Makeup-Shamed Waitress’ Response To Rude Teens Going Viral 10 days ago NBA Coach Leads Campaign To Remove Confederate Monuments In His City 10 days ago One L.A. Teacher Says He’ll ‘Go To Jail’ Before Giving Student Information To Federal Agents 10 days ago College Football Crowd Stops To Wave To Children At Nearby Hospital  11 days ago A Blind USC Player Pulled Off The Most Exciting Play In College Football’s First Week 11 days ago A U.K. Retailer Has Removed All Gender-Specific Labeling From Its Kids' Clothes 11 days ago Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest 11 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers